Local review: Williamsport softball closes regular season in impressive fashion | News, Sports, Jobs

Williamsport closed out its regular season in impressive fashion, scoring four runs in the sixth inning and defeating Tunkhannock, 7-4, with 15 wins. The Millionaires closed out a 3-0 week and Abby Robertson helped lead the way, hitting two doubles and driving in four runs.

Winning pitchers Bailey Livermore and Emlyn Kinley also doubled, helping Williamsport close out its regular season with strong road wins at Holy Redeemer and Tunkhannock. Livermore pitched five innings before Ashlyn Robinson earned the two-inning save. Robinson also drove in a run, while Emma Vollman scored twice. Williamsport will be the No. 3 seed in the District 2-4 Class AAAAAA playoffs and will head to No. 2 seed Wilkes-Barre in the semifinals.

Jersey Shore collected 14 hits and hit six doubles while erasing a three-run deficit and defeating Troy, 14-4 in five innings. The Bulldogs (13-6) clinched first place in Class AAAA District 4 and a bye to the finals with the victory.

Jersey Shore overcame a 3-0 first inning deficit and took the lead for good by scoring eight runs in the second inning.

Jaymison Stellfox both had three hits and two doubles, while combining for five RBIs. Grace Russell and Emma Pfirman also had doubles and Russell was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Dani Miller and Kaitlyn Herman also had two hits while Jocelyn McCracken drove in two runs. Lexi Fry pitched a six-hitter and earned the win for Jersey Shore (13-6) which will face the winner of the Montoursville-Shamokin semifinal in the district championship.

Hughesville is scheduled to host Jersey Shore Saturday morning and made history Friday, tying the program record with 12 wins by defeating St. John Neumann, 18-1. Hughesville (12-7) has won 10 of its last 11 games and 13 players have reached base. Ella Breneisen had a big day, going 3 for 4 with two triples, three RBIs and a run.

Maddie Smith also tripled, while Loralie Bennett had a double and scored a run. Maddie Smith added a triple and Ava Gorg and Jayla Koser both went 1 for 1. Lizzie Weller had a forgettable day for Neumann and produced her 100th career hit. The four-year starter helped Neumann win at least seven games in each of her three years there, after the program struggled in previous seasons.

Lakesha Hauck capped off a huge second half of the season, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, helping Warrior Run close out its season with a 12-5 win over Bloomsburg. Hauck has hit as well as anyone in the district over the last nine games, going 20-for-30 with four homers, five doubles and 19 RBIs.

She closed with her seventh straight multi-hit game. Kayla Swartchick and Ella Printzenhoff added two runs and RBIs each, with Swartchick hitting a double. Mya Evans added two RBIs as Warrior Run (9-11) won four of its last five games.

Bella Mileto and Lydia Kresock both had two hits in Loyalsock's 12-4 loss to 5A powerhouse Abington Heights. The Lancers (17-2) will be the second seed in the District 4 Class AAA playoffs and will host Hughesville or Towanda in the quarterfinals next week.

Shikellamy scored 13 runs in the second inning to put the game out of reach as the Braves defeated Lewisburg, 21-0, in four innings. The Green Dragons were held unscathed in the defeat.

Shikellamy led 4-0 after the first set before taking a 17-0 lead through two sets. Shikellamy collected 13 hits, six of which were extra-base hits, with three Braves having at least two hits each.

After finishing second in the Landmark Conference in strikeouts and top 20 in RBI, junior Avery Eiswerth, a Williamsport graduate, earned a spot on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region V third team in the category utility/launcher.

Eiswerth, a two-time all-conference pick who earned first-team All-Landmark Conference honors at the utility position, finished second on the Warriors with a .307 average, 18 points, two triples and led the team with three home runs and 18 RBI, while also stealing nine bases.

She was just as good in the circle, where she finished 9-8 with a 2.89 ERA, pitching a complete game six against 21st-ranked Moravian and shutting out Scranton and Catholic. She finished second in the league with two saves and 89 strikeouts, led the league with 25 appearances, and was fourth with 104.0 innings pitched.

Eiswerth is the first Lycoming player to earn all-region honors as a utility player and is the fourth all-region pick in head coach Melissa Montoro's 11 years at the helm, joining Kayla Kline ( 2019, SS, 3rd), Kylie Russell (2023, P, 2nd) and Morgan Wetzel (2023, OF, 2nd).

After becoming the first dual conference player of the year in program history, Lycoming College men's soccer senior Brayden Wise was named Most Outstanding Male Athlete at the Senior Athlete Celebration and Banquet. recognition of athletics.

Wise scored four goals as a defenseman in 2023 and played a major role in each of the team's 11 shutouts as opponents averaged fewer than 10 shots per game against the Warrior defense.

At the end of the season, he became the conference's first two-time Player of the Year when he won the Landmark Conference Defensive Player of the Year award after being the MAC Freedom Player of the Year in 2022. He won his third first prize. All-Conference team honors and he became the third player in program history to earn three all-region honors during his career when he earned first-team honors.

Mansfield senior Emma Palmer has been named the 2023-24 recipient of the Steve McCloskey Service Award.

Named in honor of longtime Mansfield sports information director Steve McCloskey, who retired in the spring of 2017, the award is presented annually to a student who embodies the spirit of Mansfield University and provides exemplary service to the athletic department.

Palmer, who worked as a student in the sports communications and marketing office throughout the 2023-2024 year, was directly involved in game preparations and served as the lead photography manager for all 13 athletic programs at the during the last sporting year.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Williamsport 7, Tunkhannock 4

Williamsport 102 004 0–7 6 1

Tunkhannock 000 120 1–4 11 2

Bailey Livermore, Ashlyn Robinson (6) and Emily McAnelly. W-Livermore. SV-Robinson.

Williamsport's top hitters: Abby Robertson 2-4, 2 2B, 4 RBIs, run; Emlyn Kinley 1-4, 2B, run; Livermore 1-4, 2B, RBI; McAnelly 1-4; Brenna Beck 1-2, 2 points.

Records: Williamsport (7-12), Tunkhannock (15-5).

Jersey Shore 14, Troy 4

(5 ROUNDS)

Troy 301 00–4 6 4

Jersey Shore 182 03–14 14 1

W-Lexi Fry.

Jersey Shore's best hitters: Jaymison Stellfox 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Lynna Clark 3-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Dani Miller 2-3, RBI, 3 runs; Grace Russell 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Kaitlyn Herman 2-3, RBI; Emma Pfirman 1-3, 2B; Frey 1-2, RBI.

Records: Jersey Shore (13-6), Troy (14-4).

Warrior Run 12, Bloomsburg 5

Bloomsburg 000 031 1–5 9 3

Warrior's Race 430 113 x–12 9 0

Wasco, Ashworth (2) and Devine. Mackenzie Heyler, Makenzie Litchard and McKenna Forman. W-Heyler. L-Wasco.

Bloomsburg's best hitters: Devine 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs; Kara Bogdonavitz 3-4, 2 RBIs; Jenna Lykon 2-3, 2B, 2 points. Warrior Run Top Hitters: Lakesha Hauck 3-4, HR, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Kayla Swartchick 2-4, 2B, RBI, run; Ella Printzenhoff 2-4, RBI, run; Mya Evans 2 RBIs.

Records: Warrior Run (9-11).