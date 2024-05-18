There is no home in the world that does not have Louis Vuitton products

This is the image that caused a sensation on social networks: football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi leaning over a chess game placed on Louis Vuitton's emblematic luggage.

This image from the 2022 campaign broke the record at the time for the most likes on Instagram. Now, the world's largest luxury house, with over $20 billion in annual sales, is looking to once again capitalize on one of the world's greatest sporting duos in a new campaign featuring the virtuosos of tennis rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

This partnership is a coup for the general director of Vuitton, Pietro Beccari. It's been just over a year since he rose to one of the luxury sector's biggest jobs with a mandate to further develop the LVMH-owned brand, which has its origins as a 19th century luggage maker century, transforming it into a cultural heavyweight.

There is no home in the world that does not have [contact with] Louis Vuitton products, Beccari tells the FT in a video interview from Paris. Few brands can claim to enter people's lives like us.

We are already active in the lifestyle and believe we need to do much more than just buy bags.

Beccari is not just talking about sales of handbags and ready-to-wear, although these more than doubled between 2018 and 2022, according to HSBC estimates. Today, under the leadership of LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and Beccari management, Louis Vuitton is pushing the boundaries of luxury even further in an effort to reach an ever-broader audience.

We are in books, in writing, in publishing. We are in music, says the 56-year-old Italian executive. We are a lot into sports. . . so we cover a spectrum of life that people are interested in. It's like a magnet that attracts them to the brand.

Beccari's grassroots approach to the luxury brand was epitomized by last year's appointment of musician and producer Pharrell Williams to design menswear. What Williams lacked in technical design knowledge, he made up for in cultural cachet, transforming parades into entertainment events featuring elaborate stage sets and musical guests such as Jay-Z. The appointment, however, has divided the fashion world, with critics lamenting what they see as the triumph of spectacle over craftsmanship at LVMH's flagship brand.

Pharrell Williams at the Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2024 men's show in Paris WireImage

For Beccari, however, weaving a growing web of overlap between popular culture, entertainment and brand identity is strategic and key to the future of megabrands: For every show Pharrell has done so far, we have always releasing new songs, the latest being produced for Miley Cyrus and performed for the first time at Louis Vuitton's latest fall/winter 2024 men's show.

During the same season, Pharrell also introduced the cowboy hat and now you see it all over the United States. Even Beyoncé has an album supporting cowboy culture [for which Pharrell has also written a few songs]”, says Beccari. These are examples of our brand in luxury, not only in the sale of bags, but also in its influence on culture.

However, Louis Vuitton's growing ubiquity presents its own challenge as the brand attempts to balance accessibility with losing the veneer of exclusivity that is essential to reining in luxury prestige and price points. Well, see if I'm good at this or not in two years. three years . . . but it is an eternal dilemma, says Beccari.

One of its bets is to create limited distribution of entry-level products, such as sunglasses and perfumes, in order to create a shortage. It was incredibly successful, he notes. Normally, a successful perfume can be found in 80,000 or 90,000 stores. We limit it to around 400. (The Louis Vuitton store network is much larger than that of its luxury peers like Hermès and Chanel).

Pietro Beccari, CEO of Louis Vuitton Nathaniel Goldberg

Louis Vuitton's control over its distribution network and its policy of never cheapening its products constitute another advantage, according to Beccari. It also highlights its care system, which allows customers to return purchased products to the brand for repair.

We have to preserve our desirability despite our visibility and that's the biggest challenge we have, says Beccari. We ensure that the levers we put in place will bear fruit in the long term, and I believe that this campaign [with Nadal and Federer] will help increase the attractiveness of the brand in the long term.

Yet taking Louis Vuitton to the next level is made more difficult due to an industry-wide slowdown in luxury sales after a years-long boom during the pandemic. Brands with a larger, more aspirational customer base, like Louis Vuitton, have been hit harder by the downturn than competitors like Hermès, which cater to wealthier customers.

The darkening outlook in the key Chinese market, which has fueled growth for much of the past decade, also presents a challenge for the sector as a whole. Beccari arrives at a rather difficult time because the industry is going through a certain slowdown, and in particular the rebound in Chinese consumption is not at the level that most industry leaders would have hoped for a few months ago, says Erwan Rambourg. , global director of consumer and retail research at HSBC.

We sell excellence, quality, success and optimism. In a way, the notion of travel and adventure in life mirrors this.

Beccari, however, has a naturally competitive character, having already been a professional footballer in the Italian second division early in his life, as well as a coach. Born in a small town in the Italian region of Parma, Beccari was recruited to LVMH by consumer shampoo maker Henkel in 2006.

He quickly rose through the ranks of the luxury group, Fendi's first major fashion brand, before being named CEO of Dior, the group's second-largest brand in terms of sales, in 2018. Under his leadership, Dior's sales quadrupled, according to HSBC estimates, developing. its market share in women's and men's fashion, leather goods, jewelry and home goods. He also oversaw the renovation of the Dior flagship at 30 avenue Montaigne in Paris, which includes a museum, restaurant and private suite.

Beccari has similar ambitions: leveraging Louis Vuitton's pedigree to expand its hospitality offering. It already operates an airport lounge in Doha and restaurants in Osaka, Chengdu and Seoul. A large-scale project on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, still under construction, is expected to include a Louis Vuitton-branded hotel.

We have projects on the Champs-Elysées, it’s no secret, says Beccari. We are already active in the lifestyle and believe we need to do much more than just buy bags.

A behind-the-scenes photo of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Annie Leibovitz

With Federer and Nadal, Beccari is bringing to fruition a project that he had conceived in 2007, when he was executive vice-president of marketing and communications at Louis Vuitton, with Antoine Arnault, the eldest son of Bernard Arnault then director of the communications at Louis Vuitton. Vuitton.

It's a revival of the core values ​​campaign that began in 2007 and continued into the 2010s. The latest iteration shows Federer and Nadal, photographed by Annie Leibovitz, roaming the jagged peaks of the chain of the Italian mountains of the Dolomites, both sporting branded backpacks (Federer in a classic monogram Christopher style and Nadal in an Eclipse monogram version).

Was it difficult to bring the two superstars together? Not at all, insists Beccari. They are good friends and see each other privately. It was a rivalry that turned into friendship. They are proud of it and I think they set an incredible example.

We sell excellence, quality, success and optimism. In a way, the notion of travel and adventure in life is a mirror of this, Beccari continues, and the driving force behind LVMH's sponsorship of this summer's Paris Olympics.

For the executive, Nadal and Federer embody the Olympic spirit. I think no one more than them represents that extreme, fierce competition that becomes friendship, which is exactly what sport should be about.

