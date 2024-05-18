Brooks Nader Trends Nude Dresses for SI Swimsuit Issue Party 2024

Brooks Nader, who appears in Sports Illustrated's 2024 Swimsuit Issue, chose a sheer dress, which she paired with black platform sandals, for the issue's launch party at New York's Hard Rock Café THURSDAY.

Brooks Nader Kristina Bumphrey for Variety

Brooks also revealed a new blonde hair color, a change from her signature brunette look. She had a bright makeup look consisting of light eyelashes and pink lip gloss.

The model was joined by her sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane Nader, who each presented eye-catching statement dresses on the red carpet.

Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader, and Sarah Jane Nader. Getty Images

Grace Ann was seen wearing a black and white striped tube dress, which she accessorized with two gold necklaces and a pair of black platform sandals. Mary Holland joined her sister Brooke in also wearing a sheer black dress, which she styled with strappy black sandals. As for Sarah Jane, model Ford opted for a one-shoulder red dress that accentuated a thigh-high slit, which she paired with chunky brown platform sandals.

Brooks became a model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue after winning the 2019 Swim Search competition. The 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue marks the 60th anniversary of the publication. The issue, which drops Friday, also features Gayle King, Kate Upton, Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Brittany Mahomes, Olivia Dunne and more..

“I'm so honored to be on the cover of SI Swimsuit as a legend surrounded by some of my biggest role models who I've looked up to since I was that little girl from Louisiana with big dreams. Don't forget to hunt them! Brooks wrote on Instagram.

Below, see all the looks on the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2024 launch party.