How to define modern men's perfume

“I abandoned the idea of ​​classifying perfumes by gender a long time ago,” explains Anne-Lise Cremona, managing director of the French luxury perfume house Henry Jacques. For the perfumer, the biology worth considering when it comes to perfume is the interaction of a scent with the skin and mind.

A living perfume, with beautiful components, will always evolve on the skin and blend into the personality of the person, she explains.

Although it's a trend often associated with the big perfumes of the 1990s (you're looking, CK One), the invention of perfume actually had its origins in scents suitable for everyone. Learning from past trends and moving forward, the future of men's fragrance is not a single scent but rather pays homage to classic masculine aromas, from oud to spices, giving them a modern twist by subtly blending them with delicate botanical oils.

The role of emotion in the art of perfumery is at the heart of this evolving trend. In search of the answer, The National explores the rich history of perfume, shedding light on the factors shaping the future of men's fragrances.

The ancient history of perfume

Perfume dates back to the ancient Egyptians who, after inventing glass, could preserve pleasantly scented concoctions and use them for religious ceremonies and notable burials. These perfumes were often mixed from ingredients such as incense or flowers, including lily and rose. The ancient Greeks followed, as did the Romans, who began using perfumes more frequently. The Romans also invented aftershave, an antiseptic and anesthetic mixture of medicinal herbs and spices applied by men after shaving to soothe the skin.

In the Middle East, perfumes have historically played a crucial role in culture, with references to scents dating back to Babylonian Mesopotamia around 1200 BC. Indeed, according to the cuneiform tablets of this era, Tapputi, a perfumer who worked in Babylon, is one of the first chemists in the world. He is credited with developing advanced perfumery techniques using distillation, cold enfleurage extraction, and solvents. Over the years, perfumers and chemists in the region have innovated the perfume industry with new techniques and different raw materials.

Noya 5 Senses & 6 Directions. Photo: Noya.

Europeans finally mastered perfumery in the 14th century. One of the first notable creations was Eau de Hungary, an alcohol-based perfume flavored with rosemary said to have been commissioned by Queen Elizabeth of Hungary around 1370. The perfume became the model for eau de toilette and , at this time, the popularity of perfumes multiplied, often used to mask bad odors.

The type of perfume

Throughout history, perfumes have often been genderless and generally reserved for the wealthy. That was until the 20th century, when modern marketing began dictating that certain perfumes were intended for men and others for women. The first perfume created and marketed specifically for men was created in 1934 by Ernest Daltroff, who looked to ingredients such as lavender and vanilla with a base of musky amber and cedarwood for Pour Un Homme by Caron. This was followed by an early concoction of Acqua di Parma (Colonia), designed to be sprayed on men's handkerchiefs.

Later, in 1955, Chanel unveiled Pour Monsieur, making it the first fashion house to create a perfume specifically for men. Chanel was soon followed by others, with the launch of Diors Eau Sauvage in 1966, Paco Rabannes Pour Homme in 1973, and Guccis Pour Homme in 1976. The men's fragrance market was booming, but it was an industry fueled by marketing messages and a lifestyle imagined by luxury. brands that dictated the types of perfumes men (and women) should be drawn to.

Henry Jacques perfume collection at Dubai Mall. Photo: Henri Jacques

Fragrance layering is the future of unisex fragrances

Today, however, industry trends are returning to the origins of this once-valuable product, as many brands abandon the men's or women's titles, portraying a less imposing message with genderless or unisex fragrances.

That said, there are certainly perfumes with more masculine appeal than others. The key ingredients of some genderless lines continue to mirror those of men's fragrances from the '90s and early 2000s, but the freedom of choice and expression is a change perhaps dictated by a more discerning consumer.

Expanding on why genderless perfume is the go-to at Henry Jacques, Crémone discusses the brand's Essences range of strong, pure perfumes that can be layered with Les Brumes, a collection of lighter mists. It's the ultimate refinement, says Cremona, who also believes that lifestyle or moments should dictate a person's fragrance choices, not their gender. In perfumery, we can have different desires depending on the different moments of life. Personally, I love rose-based fragrances on a man's skin. She adds that the brand's latest launch, the Rose Azur perfume, is an ideal choice for men, although floral fragrances are traditionally aimed at women.

In the Middle East, perfume remains important, and many men experiment with layering perfumes. Talha Kalsekar, founder of UAE perfume house Noya, explains: “For men, woody and spicy notes have always been popular, but we have noticed an increase in the use of unconventional botanicals and ingredients softwoods which offer a unique signature.

Louis Vuitton Pure Amber. Photo: Lous Vuitton.

In Kalsekars' opinion, one ingredient remains above the others: oud, for example, continues to reign supreme, especially in its more nuanced formulations, appealing to those seeking depth and sophistication. A precious ingredient synonymous with the Middle East, oud has caught the eye (and nose) of international perfume houses, and their creations have spread the love for this woodsy ingredient globally.

So much so that Louis Vuitton has dedicated an entire collection to oud and the art of layering it with its latest range, Pure Perfumes. The collection features highly concentrated oud bottles, designed to be layered on top of each other or with other essences to create a unique personalized scent. Guerlain's oud offering, on the other hand, has long been a key part of the house's perfume collections, while Creed, one of the world's oldest perfume brands, recently launched Royal Oud.

The new wave of botanical fragrances for men is one of the most exciting scent trends today, as it incorporates elements that were previously only considered feminine in their appeal. Ingredients such as rose, orange blossom, lavender, geranium and neroli are increasingly used in perfumes worn by men, blurring the lines between feminine and masculine. Fragrances are becoming bolder and more expressive, with an evolution towards complex and multifaceted compositions that transcend traditional boundaries.

When creating men's fragrances, I like to incorporate woods, spices and aromatic herbs that create a robust yet nuanced base, says Kalsekar. The National. Lately, I've been experimenting with unexpected notes like metallic or green accords to introduce a touch of modernity and surprise. I am drawn to the chypre and fougère families for their classic masculinity. The earthy, mossy heart of the former, combined with top notes of citrus, offers an elegant complexity, while the blend of lavender, oakmoss and coumarin of the latter brings a harmonious freshness that is both invigorating and refined, adds -he.

Credo Royal Oud. Photo: Creed.

Delphine Jelk, Guerlain's master perfumer, is also exploring new frontiers in the world of men's perfume. With a rich history in men's fragrance, Jelk has a huge legacy to uphold. But today, she finds herself taking a more creative approach to perfume rather than sticking to what was expected. I don't want to follow trends. At Guerlain we make Guerlain.

We want to be bold and daring. My emotions and my inspiration are guided by what I find beautiful. When I want to do something, I do it. I am very free in my creation, she explains.

More and more men are opting for narrative notes

Like her industry colleagues, Jelk has recently been experimenting with what might previously have been considered feminine ingredients to create unisex fragrances that she believes will be ideal for Middle Eastern men. Recently, I created a perfume using orange blossom essential oil. It's good quality, coming from Morocco. I mix it with a special extract of turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, suede and vetiver. I think this perfume could be very suitable for Arab men. I know they are generally not fond of freshness [in scents]but as there is this contrast between freshness and heat, I find it very interesting for this region, she says.

Parma Saffron Water. Photo: Acqua di Parma

Jelk acknowledges that this combination of ingredients won't be suitable for everyone. In Europe, for example, we tend to turn to more aromatic and woody fragrances. But, she said, here [in the Middle East], it's much more open, and I think perfumes are such a part of Arab culture that people are very aware of them, they know exactly what they want and they taste amazing. This is why it is also such an inspiring region for me because it is much more open than what we see elsewhere.

It seems that today we have moved well beyond the glitzy perfume advertisements of the 1990s and 2000s. Men, especially in the Middle East, are more aware than ever that their perfume choices should reflect them. Besides the scent profile, the narrative behind a scent is crucial. It should evoke emotions and tell a story that resonates with the wearer, explains Kalsekar, founder of Noya.

His thoughts are mirrored by Jelk, who believes that in the end, it's all about emotions and the story you want to tell. There is no rule. It's really about what you like and how you feel, she says. I admire people who wear the same perfume forever because of this loyalty which is truly amazing and gives a lot of memories to the people around it, but I really want to experiment with perfume. I think it depends on how you dress, what you do and what day it is, but the most important thing is to have fun, be emotional and feel good through the choice of perfume.

Updated: May 18, 2024, 7:30 a.m.