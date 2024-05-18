Top Fashion Stories of the week: May 17

You are reading this month's free article.

This week's fashion headlines covered new creative leadership positions, possible brand sales, first-of-its-kind campaigns, innovative store openings and much more.

Among the most prominent stories, reports surfaced that VF Corporation was selling Supreme to potential buyers; SKIMS launched its first-ever WNBA campaign and Haider Ackermann became Canada Goose's first creative director.

Elsewhere, Victoria's Secret announced that its famous fashion show would be making a comeback; David Beckham signed a deal with Hugo Boss, in which he will “design and curate” future Boss collections, and Gunna launched his own clothing line, “P By Gunna.”

Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the top fashion news stories of the week so you can stay on top of industry trends.

VF Corporation could sell Supreme





VF Corporation could say goodbye to Supreme, following a report from WWDwhich indicated that the parent company had been shopping the brand around to potential buyers. VF Corp first purchased the streetwear brand for $2.1 billion four years ago. Now the company has hired Goldman Sachs to review its portfolio.

A VF Corp spokesperson told the outlet: “As a matter of principle, we do not comment on rumors or market speculation. » Goldman Sachs also declined to comment on this news.

Despite negative press in recent years, ranging from supply chain issues in 2022 to the more recent departure of creative director Tremaine Emory due to “systemic racial issues,” the brand has only grown since the acquisition of VF Corp, with rising sales figures and the opening of new retail outposts. VF Corp, however, wants to change parts of its brand portfolio with the future in mind.

Candace Parker, Cameron Brink and more starred in SKIMS' first WNBA campaign





As the official underwear sponsor of the WNBA, Kim Kardashians SKIM has pulled back the curtain on an all-new campaign featuring some of the league's hottest names ahead of its upcoming season. Candace Parker, ranked among the best WNBA players of all time, leads the campaign next to second place. -Draft pick Cameron Brink, Connecticut Sun guard Dijonai Carrington and All-Stars Kelsey Plum and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

I'm proud to launch this new WNBA campaign featuring such an incredible group of athletes. Advocating for women and women in sports is extremely important to SKIMS, Kardashian said. Our brand DNA is rooted in inclusiveness, representation and female empowerment, which are shared values ​​with the WNBA. We are honored to be the official underwear partner of the league and look forward to continuing our work together throughout the season.

Parker added, “I am thrilled to be included in the first-ever SKIMS WNBA campaign alongside this incredible group of rising stars and all-stars. As I enter this next chapter of my life, I hope to leave the game in a better place and continue to be an example of what is possible on and off the field.

Canada Goose names Haider Ackermann its first-ever creative director





In an unexpected turn, Haider Ackermann officially became Canada Goose's first-ever creative director earlier this week.

In a statement, Ackermann, who first discovered Canada Goose through the brand's collaborations with Junya Watanabe, said he sometimes likes to “throw into the unexpected.” “When I signed with Berluti, no one expected me to dabble in classic menswear,” he said.

He said the Canada Goose archives particularly appealed to him. In the 60s, down jackets were pink, orange, yellow, all kinds of colors. What's in the stores now and what you had in the past, it's just another world. And it was so technical.

CEO Dani Reiss added: “It took a long time to find the right person for this role. To take something real and elevate it requires someone who is equally authentic. And that's what I saw: a shared passion for authenticity, for craftsmanship, for quality. Haider is uncompromising. He's a perfectionist. He wants everything to be at the highest level, which is what we are.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returns





After five years of hiatus, the Victoria's Secret fashion show is back in great shape.

We read the comments and heard you, the brand captioned a video announcement on Instagram. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love: the glamour, the runway, the wings, musical entertainment and so much more! Stay tuned, it only gets more iconic from here.

In September last year, Victoria's Secretlaunched smoothlythe revival of its famous fashion show, with the premiere of a documentary-style film that reinvented the concept with the VS20, a group of 20 creatives who organized four visual concepts in cities including Bogotá, Lagos, London and Tokyo. This next show will, however, be much more like the original.

The brand hasn't yet said exactly where or when the show will take place, but the announcement video indicates it will take place this fall.

David Beckham to design Hugo Boss menswear collections





David Beckham has signed a multi-year design deal with Hugo Boss, under which he will design and curate menswear collections for the Boss brand for many years to come.

The collaboration is expected to include capsule and seasonal collections that embody the signature style of former professional footballers. According to the brand, the collections will focus on casual and formal menswear styles, with the first full range showing in spring/summer 2025. Before then, David will appear in the brand's global campaign this coming fall.

Over the past few years, I've wanted to invest more time in design and fashion, but I wanted to make sure I collaborated with a brand and team that could deliver something truly global and impactful, Beckham said. I have really enjoyed the collaboration with BOSS so far and have been impressed by the team's ambition, creativity and desire for excellence.

Gunna launched the “P By Gunna” clothing line





Earlier this week, Gunna launched his official 'P By Gunna' clothing line, after a slew of billboards for the brand began popping up in New York alongside One of the Wunthe Liberation.

The rapper launched an Instagram page for the brand, where Gunna shared a sort of announcement video for the project. Today I put on the P-Star jacket I designed, the rapper said. I have a collection coming out, you could say it's my brand. It's my creation.

P has an official website and the brand's inaugural release is scheduled for June 5. Other than that, details on what to expect remain limited at this time.

Arc'Teryx Opens Its First Repair-Focused “Alpha” Store in Toronto





Arc'Teryx has opened its first Alpha store in Toronto, with a “vertical strategy” designed to help customers get the most out of what they buy.

The retail outpost, boasting 9,274 square feet of sales space, will feature the brand's largest ReBIRD repair and resale service center, which will operate with two full-time technicians for all types of on-site repairs. Additionally, the label plans to use the space for community events.

As we begin this new chapter in Arcteryx's retail journey with the launch of our new Alpha store format, we are committed to investing in the Toronto community and creating a hub for immersive storytelling and engagement, said Megan Cheesbrough, vice president of North America retail at Arcteryx. . Our global growth is rooted in community connections, and as a brand born and raised in the coastal mountains of British Columbia, we are committed to meeting our customers where they are while maintaining a genuine connection with our Canadian roots.

Burberry sales fell 12% amid slowdown in luxury sector in fiscal fourth quarter





Burberry released itsfinancial reportfor the fiscal fourth quarter, revealing that sales fell 12% in the three months ending March 31. The brand's revenue remained stable and its operating profit fell 25% after currency adjustment, as the luxury market continued to cool.

We are confident in our strategy and our ability to get through this period, chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd told reporters viaFashion business. He added that the company is looking to raise €4 billion a year, a huge jump from the current €2.97 billion.

Although our financial results for FY24 were below our initial expectations, we made good progress in refocusing our brand, evolving our product and strengthening distribution while making operational improvements, added Akeroyd. We use what we have learned over the past year to refine our approach while adapting to the external environment.