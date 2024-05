Aubrey Plaza's Loewe dress in Cannes is so unexpected

If there's anything we've learned from Aubrey Plaza over the years, it's that she rarely plays it safe. This is not only true for his film and television roles, but also for his sartorial choices, making him exactly the ideal partner for designer Jonathan Anderson, the current creative director of Loewe, of whom Plaza is currently the 'ambassador. Their latest fashion collaboration? The custom dress she wore for the Cannes premiere of Megalopolis. Although the entire look featured many elements of classic Old Hollywood glamour, the dress of course included the kind of unexpected touches that the fashion house has become synonymous with in recent times. As Plaza walked the carpet alongside highly anticipated director Francis Ford Coppola and co-star Adam Driver, all eyes were on her ivory satin floor-length gown, featuring long sleeves and a dropped waistband adorned with 'a twisted fabric detail. The celebrity stylist, Jessica Pasteur, completed the look with Piaget jewelry in emeralds and diamonds. And while her soft makeup and finger waves gave a nod to the 1920s, the overall effect was completely modern. And that's what made it instantly stand out in a sea of ​​other sets from this year's festivities, whether you like it or not. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images This isn't the first time Plaza has worn a polarizing Loewe dress on the red carpet. At the 2024 Emmy Awards, she stepped out in a pale yellow satin dress from the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Although it corresponds perfectly to the White Lotus A star with an offbeat sensibility, the dress invited comparisons to Post-It notes and envelopes due to its square-shaped bodice. Another example of Plaza and Anderson's mutual appreciation for offbeat came last month when the actor appeared alongside Dan Levy in Loewes' fashion film last month, donning costumes from the '70s, '80s , 90s and humorously contemporary. Plaza joins a growing list of stylish stars who have embraced Loewes' eccentric designs. Last month, Emily Blunt wore a plant-print silk ensemble from the brand to a Scapegoat press event, and Greta Lee, Emma Chamberlain and Ayo Edebiri also showed up to the events in fabulous looks designed by the fashion house. But the dynamic duo of Anderson and Plaza make for a truly exciting duo and they looked forward to seeing what they would come up with next. (Keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports' exclusive email list for the latest trends, shopping guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

