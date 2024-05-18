Selena Gomez impresses in a self-portrait dress at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival
Selena Gomez greeted fans at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on Friday. The actress, singer and Rare Beauty founder's latest film, “Emilia Perez,” will premiere at this year's festival.
While strolling around Cannes, Gomez wore a white knit mini dress from Self-Portrait. The vintage-inspired look featured a full peplum detail at the waist. The skirt featured a flared cut, with a hemline falling just above Gomez's knees. The long-sleeved dress also featured peplum-style detailing around the cuffs and statement gold buttons.
Gomez made white the key color of her Cannes look. She coordinated with white sunglasses and wore Roger Vivier's mini buckle slingback pumps in contrasting shades of black and white. As for her accessories, Gomez wore bold gold earrings and a bag courtesy of Aspinal of London.
The Cannes Film Festival is an ideal global event to showcase new trends and fashion statements. Among the celebrities who have already walked several red carpets and press conferences, Anya Taylor-Joy showed off her wardrobe selections while promoting her new film “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.”
With Gomez's film premiering at this year's festival, her first outfit Friday could be indicative of the style the “Only Murders in the Building” star will fashion throughout the festival — a wardrobe that may include statement pieces. vintage inspiration and classic silhouettes.
Gomez previously made the Amber cocktail dress in a crushed pearl hue for Rare Beauty's third annual Mental Health Summit on May 1, which featured a structure and sculptural style quite antithetical to her Cannes look. If Gomez's style is entering a new era, the Cannes Film Festival is the perfect place to showcase her new approach to fashion.
The 77th Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 14 to 25. “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig is president of the jury for this year’s festival, which is taking place in the south of France. Several high-profile premieres, including “Megalopolis” by Francis Ford Coppola and “Furiosa” with Anya Taylor-Joy, are expected, while Meryl Streep will receive an honorary Palme d'Or.
See more stars on the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet below
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos