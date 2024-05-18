Selena Gomez impresses in a self-portrait dress at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival

Selena Gomez greeted fans at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on Friday. The actress, singer and Rare Beauty founder's latest film, “Emilia Perez,” will premiere at this year's festival.

While strolling around Cannes, Gomez wore a white knit mini dress from Self-Portrait. The vintage-inspired look featured a full peplum detail at the waist. The skirt featured a flared cut, with a hemline falling just above Gomez's knees. The long-sleeved dress also featured peplum-style detailing around the cuffs and statement gold buttons.

Selena Gomez at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17.

Gomez made white the key color of her Cannes look. She coordinated with white sunglasses and wore Roger Vivier's mini buckle slingback pumps in contrasting shades of black and white. As for her accessories, Gomez wore bold gold earrings and a bag courtesy of Aspinal of London.

The Cannes Film Festival is an ideal global event to showcase new trends and fashion statements. Among the celebrities who have already walked several red carpets and press conferences, Anya Taylor-Joy showed off her wardrobe selections while promoting her new film “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.”

With Gomez's film premiering at this year's festival, her first outfit Friday could be indicative of the style the “Only Murders in the Building” star will fashion throughout the festival — a wardrobe that may include statement pieces. vintage inspiration and classic silhouettes.

Gomez previously made the Amber cocktail dress in a crushed pearl hue for Rare Beauty's third annual Mental Health Summit on May 1, which featured a structure and sculptural style quite antithetical to her Cannes look. If Gomez's style is entering a new era, the Cannes Film Festival is the perfect place to showcase her new approach to fashion.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 14 to 25. “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig is president of the jury for this year’s festival, which is taking place in the south of France. Several high-profile premieres, including “Megalopolis” by Francis Ford Coppola and “Furiosa” with Anya Taylor-Joy, are expected, while Meryl Streep will receive an honorary Palme d'Or.

