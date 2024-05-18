Connect with us

Fashion

History: Saudi Arabia hosts its first swimwear fashion show, a sign of a softening of its austere image

History: Saudi Arabia hosts its first swimwear fashion show, a sign of a softening of its austere image

 


Saudi Arabia held its first fashion show Friday featuring models in swimsuits, marking a significant change in a country where less than a decade ago women had to wear body-covering abaya dresses.

As reported AFP, the poolside event showcased Moroccan designer Yasmina Qanzal's collection, which primarily featured one-piece swimsuits in shades of red, beige and blue. Many models had exposed shoulders and some flaunted partially visible midriffs.

It’s true that this country is very conservative but we tried to show stylish swimwear that represents the Arab world,” Qanzal said. AFP.

When we came here, we understood that a swimsuit show in Saudi Arabia is a historic moment, because it is the first time that such an event has taken place,” she said, adding that It was an honor to participate.

A model presents a creation from Moroccan designer Yasmina Q's summer beachwear collection during Red Sea Fashion Week on the Red Sea resort island of Ummahat in Saudi Arabia on May 17. 2024. (Photo by Fagé Nureldine / AFP)

View full image

A model presents a creation from Moroccan designer Yasmina Q's summer beachwear collection during Red Sea Fashion Week on the Red Sea resort island of Ummahat in Saudi Arabia on May 17. 2024. (Photo by Fagé Nureldine / AFP) (AFP)

The show took place on the second day of the inaugural Red Sea Fashion Week at the St. Regis Red Sea Resort, located off the west coast of Saudi Arabia.

The resort is part of Red Sea Global, one of the megaprojects key to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 social and economic reform program, overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Since becoming first in line to the throne in 2017, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has launched a series of social reforms aimed at softening Saudi Arabia's austere image, historically influenced by a strict form of Islam known as the name of Wahhabism.

These reforms included removing the baton-wielding religious police who once enforced prayer times in shopping malls, reintroducing movie theaters and organizing mixed-gender music festivals. However, these changes have been accompanied by an increased crackdown on dissent, including repressive measures against conservative clerics who might oppose such measures.

AFP reported that Shouq Mohammed, a Syrian fashion influencer who attended Friday's show, remarked that it was not surprising given Saudi Arabia's efforts to open up to the world and develop its fashion and tourism sectors.

In 2022, the fashion industry contributed $12.5 billion, or 1.4%, to national GDP and employed 230,000 people, according to a report released last year by the Saudi Official Commission of fashion.

(With the participation of AFP)

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: May 18, 2024, 1:59 p.m. IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/trends/saudi-arabia-first-swimwear-fashion-show-st-regis-red-sea-resort-models-muslim-arab-world-womens-liberty-rights-11716019814884.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: