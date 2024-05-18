Anna Delvey uses courtroom as advertisement for fashion brand





Anna Delvey transformed the courtroom into her own personal parade. Last year, the 33-year-old convicted con artist, whose legal name is Anna Sorokin, teamed up with business mogul Kelly Cutrone to launch a fashion-focused public relations firm, OutLaw Agency. On May 16, the power duo planned to host a presentation at an upcoming immigration hearing, according to reports from Page six. OutLaw said Page six that they wanted to make the first appearance in court as a fashion presentation. Taking advantage of the press in the New York courtroom, Outlaw produced a press preview for agency client SHAO New York, dressing Delvey in a suit from the brand. The self-proclaimed heiress wore an oversized black blazer, matching pencil skirt with a split-collar, long-sleeved shirt with a long black tie, peep-toe pumps and a baguette crossbody bag. Of course, his ankle monitor was on and planned in advance, as sketches obtained by Page six. The inspiration for the ensemble came from wanting to make a statement about the general expectation that defendants should wear sober attire in front of judges, according to the outlet. In their statement to Page six, Cutrone asked: Why are we asked, as women, to dress a certain way when we enter a courtroom, a boardroom, or a dinner party? Why do others try to control our level of innocence based on what we wear? This is discrimination at its most subtle and intriguing and we are here to change it. We respect the legal system and they should respect the fashion system, she continued. SHAO New York is directed by Shao Yang. The first fashion show OutLaw organized for them took place during fashion week on the roof of Delveys apartment in the East Village. An internet frenzy occurred shortly after the 2023 show. Some praised Delvey for the business decision, while others admitted they were unimpressed. Truly admirable, one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another bluntly asked: Insane. When will she be deported? Why is anyone working with her? Thursday's hearing was a status conference on last month's decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals to release Delvey from his conditions, including house arrest and a ban on his networks social services, according to an email from his lawyer, John Sandweg, to Fox Business. In February 2021, Delvey was released from prison after being convicted of second-degree theft, attempted grand theft, and theft of services. Initially, she was sentenced to four to 12 years, but only served two years. After her release, Delvey was returned to ICE custody and has been trying to fight to stay in the United States ever since.

