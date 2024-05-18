Taylor Swift dresses up for romantic date at Lake Como in LBD and trench coat





On stage in Paris to kick off the European leg of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift's costumes were full of surprises and potential Easter eggs. Backstage for a romantic getaway to Lake Como with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the singer stuck to pieces that never go out of style. Taylor Swift was photographed taking a private boat cruise with Travis Kelce on May 13 in an evening outfit made up of timeless essentials. To start? A little black dress with a sweetheart neckline and a ruffled skirt by Alaïa (one of Swift's most worn designers). She wore it under an equally classic trench coat that has yet to be identified. Kelce also got the neutral memo for their cozy evening in Italy, wearing a checkerboard sweater, black pants and black shoes. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a romantic boat date on Lake Como, Italy, where Swift wore a timeless outfit including a trench coat and little black dress. (Image credit: Backgrid) Swift's shoes and handbag, meanwhile, sampled two of summer 2024's biggest accessory trends. On her arm, she carried a Versace East-West bag (an exaggeratedly horizontal style also seen at Miu Miu , Gucci and Bottega Veneta). On her feet, she wore a pair of doll-shaped Mary Janes, also from Versace, decorated with a ribbon bow. Regardless of her so-called style era, Swift almost always wears sentimental jewelry. This was also the case during her boat ride with Travis Kelce, where she anchored her earrings in her Jacquie Aiche initial T charm earring. (T as in Taylor and Travis, of course.) Swift has worn these earrings on several dates with Kelce over the past few months, as well as on stage during the Eras Tour. Versace Medusa Leather Tote Bag Versace Gianni Ribbon Mary Jane Ballerinas Jacquie Aiche Pavé Letter Mini Hoop Swift and Kelce spent a few days at Lake Como before heading to Stockholm, Sweden for this week's leg of the Eras Tour. People reports that the two enjoyed a candlelit dinner outside a secluded resort (where overnight stays cost around $21,000 per night) and kissed during their private boat tour. Taylor Swift's LBD Still Matches Her Moody Palette Department of Tortured Poets style era. Over the past year, her off-stage street style has been defined by corset tops, loafers, and lots of black. But her flirty Alaïa dress is the kind of essential that anyone can wear, whether or not they have a record-breaking album to color coordinate with. Marie Claire email subscribers get insights on fashion and beauty trends, celebrity news, and more. Register here. Shop Taylor Swift-Inspired LBDs and Trench Coats Babette Reformation Dress Dôen Aubrey Linen mini dress Abercrombie & Fitch Chiffon Mini Dress Milli Trench Coat from A Day's March Sézane Clyde Trench Coat

