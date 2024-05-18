Meet the fashion designer who dresses Tyson Fury, Jake Paul and more of the world's greatest boxers





From his fashion studio on the Welsh coast, Imtayaz Qassim creates some of the most distinctive outfits worn by the world's most famous boxers, such as WCB world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who will take to the ring on Saturday night in Saudi Saudi Arabia to face the undefeated. Alexander Usyk. It's being billed as the biggest fight in history, and with both fighters at the peak of their physical fitness, what they wear can influence their mindset before the fight. “I love telling people’s stories through clothes,” Qassim told CBS News. Her business is called Bespoke Boxing, and every outfit starts with a customer consultation. “We would talk a little deeper and discuss why we would use certain colors. Do they mean anything to you? Do you feel better in them? You prefer to fight from the hip, so have Do you need a lot of movement? Tyson Fury, for example, has a lot of problems. [movement]with shorts that ride up and down,” Qassim said. “So what we did for the Usyk fight is we removed that by doing a skort style as opposed to the cropped style.” The scene a boxer creates when he enters the arena is known as the “ring walk.” Former cruiserweight world champion and sports commentator Johnny Nelson claims that this walk can affect a fighter's headspace before a match. “When you're an accomplished fighter and you believe in yourself, the ring walk is everything,” Nelson said. “This is your peacock moment. This is this moment. This is what you have trained for so many weeks and months. This attack.” Ranging from intimidating simplicity – like Muhammad Ali in his white robe – to deliberately flamboyant, ring walks project a boxer's personality to the audience. British boxer Prince Naseem Hamad created a global spectacle in 2000 when he took part in one of his fights on a flying carpet. “Everyone looks at you. Everyone judges you. They either love you or they hate you… Outfit is as important to me as a walk,” Nelson said. “I want them to judge me and think, 'oh my god, what is he doing? Who does he think he is?' That's how you want to be. That's how you want it to be, all around you. And if you really believe that you're dressed like a gladiator, it puts you in that gladiator mentality. » Qassim understands this gladiator mentality because he is also a boxer. He started working out several times a week when he was 8 years old. His unique arena designs include a fisherman's outfit for boxing superstar Terence Crawford, when he faced Errol Spence, nicknamed the “Big Fish”, last year. He made a fully functional body armor for boxer and YouTuber Jake Paul and a manga-inspired outfit for British fighter and anime enthusiast Ben Whittaker. “I’m proud to see my work on the biggest stages in the world,” Qassim said, adding that it inspires him “to do more and do better.” “Boxing fans are actually very small overall,” Nelson told CBS News. “So if you can capture the imagination of people who are not normally boxing fans, then you will become a global superstar.” More from CBS News Haley Ott Haley Ott is the international reporter for CBS News Digital, based in the CBS News London bureau.

