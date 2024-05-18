Fashion
Bombas has a solution for your compression socks with aching feet
Tis the season for socks, but not for ordinary compression socks. Bombs set out to make the best products on the market, and buyers say they did it.
Recovery has become trendy, and many people are turning to foam rollers, massage guns, saunas, and cold baths to soothe sore muscles, reduce soreness, and improve circulation. Unsurprisingly, some of these larger items come with a hefty price tag. But there are still plenty of effective alternatives that don't require as much space or money.
Compression socks are part of. These socks work by applying gentle pressure to your legs and ankles and promoting blood circulation from your legs to your heart, according to Health Line. Although there are many compression socks available over the counter, stockings of 20 mmHg or higher generally require a prescription.
Bombs is one of the brands to meet the demand for these portable recovery tools. The company, which quickly rose to fame after its appearance on Shark Tank in 2014, innovates socks equipped with graduated compression fabric for a tighter fit at the ankle than regular socks.
These simple slip-ons feature soothing arch support to cradle the bottom of your foot, ultra-soft yarns to allow your skin to breathe, and support technology that keeps your socks exactly where you want them. “Tight, but not too tight,” as Bombas says.
To make compression more accessible, Bombas has curated a catalog of socks in a variety of styles and sizes for men and women, with ankle height, calf heightAnd up to the knees options available. Bombas Classic Performance socks offer the highest support, ideal for anyone who travels, enjoys high-intensity workouts or works long hours on their feet. They also help ease discomfort during pregnancy, which is arguably a 10-month marathon in itself.
Buyers are beside themselves with how effective these socks are. Hundreds of people have left glowing reviews, noting that these socks “hold up to wear and tear after use” and saying they're “a must-have when you're on your feet all day.” Many added that Bombas compression socks are more comfortable than previous compression socks they have tried, which were known to be difficult to put on and take off due to the tighter fabric.
“These are the best compression socks you can buy without a prescription,” shared one happy customer. “They are comfortable to wear all day, well made and Bombas has made this new line thicker and more durable than last year.”
By purchasing a pair of Bombs, you are not only doing good for yourself, but also for that of others. For every pair of socks purchased, Bombas donates a pair of socks to homeless people.
Compression Socks for Men
Men's Performance Compression Socks
Compression socks for men are a great choice for everyday wear. Slip them under your sneakers and no one will even notice they're there.
Men's Performance Targeted Compression Calf Socks
For a mid-length sock, opt for compression mid-calf socks. The Y-stitched heel creates a natural fit around your heel designed to fit your feet, and strategic cushioning provides support where you need it most.
Men's Performance Compression Socks
These knee high compression socks provide a high dose of compression of 20-30 Mmhg. The combination of fabrics, including spandex, cotton and nylon, provide ample warmth without sacrificing breathability.
Men's Performance Compression Socks 3 Pack
Let's be real, socks get lost and dirty quickly. You'll probably want to bundle up and grab a few pairs. The 3-pack is a great place to start.
Compression socks for women
Women's Performance Compression Socks
Of course, Bombas also made socks suitable for little feet. Women's sizes include small, medium and large. Reviewers say they “fit like a glove.”
Women's Performance Targeted Compression Calf Socks
The women's mid socks are carbon copies of the men's version that just came in a slimmer body. These are also made from wool, which provides incredible temperature regulation in both cold and warm weather.
Women's Performance Compression Socks
Enjoy medical-grade compression packaged in a cute, perfect sock. The women's knee-highs also come in two bright styles suitable for spring and summer, Ocean Fog and Pink Lotus.
Women's Performance Compression Socks 3 Pack
Stock up on a set of three women's grippy knee-highs for support you'll never lack. Each set comes in a different shade so you can pair them with outfits accordingly.
