Selena Gomez broke a long-standing fashion rule at Cannes and looked incredible doing it





Selena Gomez isn't one to dress according to someone else's unwritten rules. After landing in Cannes in a stunning white peplum cardigan and skirt by Self-Portrait, which she paired with Roger Vivier kitten heels and Etnia Barcelona sunglassesGomez continued to bring the glamor in her second look for the prestigious film festival. Later on the evening of May 17, Gomez donned a figure-hugging navy dress that ignored boring style conventions with a dramatic black bust and petal-shaped sleeve details, teaming the look with another pair of black heels. Selena Gomez is seen at the Martinez Hotel during the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2024. Arnold Jerocki Although Selena Gomez certainly brought the drama in her black and navy dress, the quarter-length sleeves and calf-length hem of the look might lend a bit of maturity to the 31-year-old pop star. Instead, Gomez lightened up the almost demure ensemble by keeping her hair down in loose, unpretentious waves and throwing on a handful of modern sparkly rings. The classic red lip wasn't a bad touch either. Selena Gomez arrives at her hotel on May 17, 2024 in Cannes, France. MEGA Selena Gomez on May 17, 2024. Arnold Jerocki While it's been a long time since anyone would strongly denounce the pairing of black and blue, this is far from the first time Gomez has effortlessly adopted a so-called fashion faux pas. That she wears black for a wedding or ignoring the rules of proportion, Gomez simply doesn't seem bothered by outdated customs when it comes to dressing. All of this is to say, we can't wait to see what else Selena Gomez has in store for us as she continues to celebrate her upcoming film. Emilie Pérez at the Cannes Film Festival. For more Cannes looks, check out Glamour full red carpet coverage here. Cannes Film Festival 2024: discover the most beautiful looks from the red carpet

