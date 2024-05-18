Prince George breaks strict royal dress code to meet heads of state: it was a slap in the face





Whether elders or children, royals are subject to several serious protocols, ranging from how they travel and what their dress code is. However, Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest son Prince George broke royal rule by donning a dress to meet heads of state, Hello Magazine reported. Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest son, Prince George, broke royal rule by donning a dress to meet heads of state. (Reuters) Before we look at when and where Prince George broke dress standards, let's first understand what the royal dress code is. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Everything You Need to Know About the Royal Dress Code In a video posted on The Royal Family Channel YouTube channel, Debrett etiquette expert Lucy Hume outlined the three main royal dress codes that are necessary to follow when meeting guests. The first dress code includes white tie, appropriate for state banquets or royal events. This is similar to men wearing a black tie and white tuxedo with a wing collar, while women traditionally wear a long formal evening dress. Black tie events require a shorter tuxedo for men and a black bow tie as the next level of formality. However, women have more choices when it comes to choosing a dress for themselves, since they can choose between a pantsuit and a cocktail dress. The latest smart casual dress code allows royals to wear comfortable clothing, such as a sweater and collared shirt. According to the royal expert, a royal event isn't necessarily the time to get too maverick or too alternative. This is just one of those occasions where it makes sense to stick to tradition. Read also: Prince William against Kate Middleton: the princess is heartbroken by the confrontation concerning her son George Prince George meets Barack Obama in a bathrobe In 2016, little George met Barack Obama, then President of the United States, during his state visit to Buckingham Palace. Tear-eyed As he slept, the prince was photographed wearing a dress paired with gingham pajamas and cute airplane slippers. As the Prince and Princess of Wales hosted a grand dinner for Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at Kensington Palace in London, George, now 10, stayed up past his bedtime to greet them . Prince George meets with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at Kensington Palace, London, with Britain's Prince William, April 22, 2016. (Pete Souza/White House via Reuters) Even though royal children are not usually allowed to meet state leaders, Welsh children have previously met world leaders like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Upon noticing Little George's clothing, which was against protocol, Obama joked that it was a “slap in the face.” Last week, Prince George showed up to our meeting in a bathrobe. It was a slap in the face. A blatant violation of protocol, he said. Barack Obama and his wife Michelle were photographed with members of the royal family before a private dinner. (.Chris Radburn/Pool via AP) George, born July 22, 2013, is the eldest of King Charles' grandchildren and is second in line to the British throne after Prince William.

