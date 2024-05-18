2024 NAIA Men's National Tennis Championship Semifinals Recap





MOBILE, Ala. – [Bracket | Schedule] After a brief weather delay kicked off Friday's action, the 2024 NAIA Men's National Tennis Championship match will proceed after the semifinals at the Mobile Tennis Center, with the top seeds n #1 and #3 in this year's tournament qualifying for the final. The championship finale scheduled for Saturday will feature the top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett Grizzlies and the third-seeded Keizer (Fla.) Seahawks, marking the fourth time in the last five seasons that the two programs have met in the men's national tennis championship trophy. Saturday's championship finale is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. CT in Mobile, Alabama. Game Notes and Highlights (1) Georgia Gwinnett advances to the championship for 10 th -year in a row, hoping for tenth place to win the elusive NAIA Red Banner.

The Grizzlies and (4) Northwest Ohio battled in a hotly contested doubles portion of the match to start play, with the UNOH Racers putting Georgia Gwinnett on alert by winning the all-important doubles point to open the semi-finals.

UNOH's Mathieu Strauss and Nils Messin clinched the doubles with a 6-4 victory in the third flight of the lineup.

Georgia Gwinnett responded, however, with victories at No. 1, 4, 5 and 6 singles to ultimately win the match, 4-2. UNOH's other run in the loss came from the No. 3 single that gave the Racers a 2-0 lead at the time.

(2) Tennessee Wesleyan and (3) Keizer (Florida) continued the trend of competitive doubles action Friday, with Keizer (Florida) winning the tiebreaker doubles point in the deciding doubles match.

The Seahawks' No. 1 doubles pair, Soufiane El Mesbahi and Didrik Liljekvist, clinched the point with a 7-6 (7-2) victory.

In singles, KU picked up wins in the middle of the lineup, picking up wins at No. 4, 5 and 6 singles to secure the shutout.

Before the match was won, TWU led in each of the top two singles seeds.

Keizer (Fla.) knocks off No. 2 seed Tennessee Wesleyans for the second time in three seasons as it heads to another national title run.

The 2024 NAIA Men's National Tennis Championship match is scheduled for Saturday morning at the Mobile Tennis Center, weather permitting.

