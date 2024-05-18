Fashion
Eurovision 2024 winner Nemo's crochet hat and dress made from recycled bananas leaves viewers and The One Show guest Dominic West speechless
Eurovision winner Nemo left viewers and guests of The One Show visibly stunned as they demonstrated their unique sense of style on Friday night.
The 24-year-old Swiss star became the first non-binary winner of the competition on Saturday with his song The Code.
And Nemo was invited onto Friday's The One Show to discuss his win as this year's musical extravaganza alongside show guest Dominic West.
However, Nemo's quirky sense of style raised some eyebrows at home and even left show guest Dominic, 54, stunned.
They wore a pink knitted hat paired with a green vest made from recycled materials.
Discussing their outfit, which was described as “spectacular” by show host Alex Jones, Nemo told fans about the crocheted ensemble.
They revealed: “Thank you, it's made from bananas and pineapple and it's 100% biodegradable.”
Nemo was then encouraged to give viewers at home a full tour of the outfit, however, some fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to mock the whole thing.
One fan joked: “When you overload your dryer and take all the clothes out at once. #theoneshow', while others said: 'I draw the line, this looks completely ridiculous';
“As my grandmother’s toilet roll holder” and “I’ll be honest, I don’t rate the fit.”
“I bet the guy in the pale pink cardigan with two ducks thought he would be the most outrageously dressed!” Outdone by #Nemo by far #theoneshow'.
Meanwhile, fans of the Swiss star praised the artist for her quirky ensemble.
One fan wrote: “NEMO looks fabulous on The One Show (heart eyes emoji, love heart emoji)#TheOneShow” with others adding: “They look absolutely FAB-U-LOUS! (heart eyes emoji)'; “They are really pretty”;
Another added: “Love them.”
It comes after the Eurovision winner was mobbed by hundreds of adoring fans on Sunday as he arrived at Zurich airport in Switzerland.
The star was greeted with cheers and applause upon returning home, with fans seen waving flags and banners and chanting Nemo's name.
Meanwhile, fans of the Swiss star praised the artist for her quirky ensemble and claimed they looked “fabulous”.
Nemo announced that they were non-binary in November and revealed that their song The Code is about them coming to terms with their identity and hoping to champion “the entire LGBTQIA+ community” by appearing in the competition.
The artist, whose full name is Nemo Mettler, added that by accepting, they “didn't feel like a man or a woman…I had to break some codes.”
They beamed as they emerged in front of the crowd of supporters, before rushing to pose for selfies and sign autographs.
At a press conference later in the day, Nemo described the welcome at the airport as “extremely lovely” and admitted: “It showed me how nice it is to be part of a community”.
The musician also proudly waved a non-binary flag and posed for photos in front of powerful fan-created banners that read, “Smash the Binary: We Exist” and “We Exist, We Insist, We Persist.”
This comes before Nemo once again showed off his stylish fashion sense as they attended Zayn Malik's concert at Arena 02.
Nemo stood out from the crows in a fluffy pink hat with earmuffs and looked vibrant in a printed jacket and light blue denim jeans.
It comes after the star became the first non-binary winner of the competition on Saturday after scoring 365 points from the juries and 226 from the public for a total of 591.
