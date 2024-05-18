Maryland men's baseball drops game 2 of Penn State doubleheader, 19-7





During the second game of the doubleheader Friday, Maryland baseball was eliminated from the Big Ten tournament after Ohio State defeated Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey. Regardless, the Terps still lost Game 3 of the weekend series, as Penn State completed the sweep with a 19-7 victory. It's the first time Maryland has been swept since 2019 and caps a brutal end to the 2024 season. After winning the Big Ten Tournament last year as well as the Big Ten regular season title in each of the last two years, the Terps won't even make the tournament this season for the first time since 2018. Despite winning over 30 games this year, Maryland will likely miss the playoffs entirely. It’s devastating, you hate it when seniors come out like that,” Maryland head coach Matt Swope said. A lot was on the line. True to fashion, the guys fought until the end. Brayden Martin had a special moment in the bottom of the first inning, hitting his first collegiate home run. It was a solo shot to get Maryland on the board. Evan Smith started on the mound for Maryland, working two scoreless innings until he ran into trouble in the third, when Penn State's Kevin Michaels, who led Maryland in the entire series, hit a two-run home run. Eddie Hacopian fought back in the bottom of the third inning, hitting a three-run homer to give the Terps a 4-2 lead. Smith continued to struggle, getting out after striking out and walking the batters with the bases loaded to make the score 4-4. Andrew Johnson came in and finished the inning, but not before allowing two runs on a walk and a sacrifice fly, giving the Nittany Lions a 6-4 lead. Smith pitched three innings, allowing six earned runs on four hits. Nate Haberthier came in next, inheriting Johnson's runners in the seventh inning. Penn States Bobby Marsh hit a two-run single, increasing the lead to four. Then, Tayven Kelley hit a two-run single to make it 10-4. Penn State added an extra run in the eighth inning, as JT Marr hit an RBI single against Logan Ott to drive in Kelley. Ott started the ninth inning, but after allowing a three-run homer and an RBI double, Duke McCarron revived it. McCarron then gave up a three-run home run of his own, bringing the score to a brutal 19-5. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Eddie Hacopian hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to 13. Kevin Keister also hit an RBI single in his final plate appearance as a Terp. Friday's second game was the Maryland Athletics' final sporting event in College Park for the 2023-24 school year, as well as Maryland's baseball game possibly being the final game of the season. Three things to know 1. That's it, friends. Maryland was eliminated from contention for the Big Ten Tournament and, despite its RPI (No. 39), likely won't make the regional. If Maryland does not receive an NCAA Tournament bid, Friday would mark the end of its 2024 season. 2. Swept. Maryland baseball gets swept for the first time since 2019, when Michigan did so in College Park. 3. Disappointing senior day. Maryland baseball honored its seniors on Friday, but unfortunately lost both doubleheader games.

