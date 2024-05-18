How fashion brands are prioritizing versatility and comfort this season

Spring is here and summer is just around the corner, which means it's time to refresh your wardrobe. For clothing fashion enthusiasts who also want to learn more about the brands they buy from, representatives from Alex Moulin, Rails, Lafaurie, Bonobos And Corridor reflected on their respective journeys and guiding philosophies while also providing insight into their latest exciting offerings.

Somsack Sikhounmuong, creative director of Alex Moulin, has a mantra that sums up the style and spirit of the brand. No more clothes but the right clothes! he told me. Good clothes are pieces that you will wear and keep forever. Special pieces always designed with an emphasis on quality and style. Looking good and cool shouldn't be complicated.

Alex Mill started in 2012 with the core goal of finding and making the perfect shirt, something timeless, well-made and not boring. Today, this filter has extended to every part we design, Sikhounmuong said. Lately he recommended the new work jacket for men, in a lightweight woven cotton linen and classic boxy shape, for anyone looking for a day-to-night/weekday-to-weekend piece. The gorgeous wash and color makes any outfit instantly cool without ever looking like you tried too hard.

Alex Mills Garment Dyed Linen Work Jacket Alex Mills

Cashmere is a bit of Alex Mills’ thing; every spring, the design team imagines new cashmere models. Their last features super soft, lighter cashmere, ideal for spring, and graceful details such as a slight bell sleeve and open neckline. We're big fans of taking a classic and giving it a cool twist and the Isa is a great example of that. It takes the classic sailor's t-shirt and is updated with a cool, loose fit and an of-the-moment polo collar.

When Rails Creative director Jeff Abrams launched the brand 15 years ago. The idea was to elevate wardrobe essentials, like the classic button-down shirt, by giving them a more luxurious, tactile experience than anything available on the market.

Today, Rails has evolved into a full line of core products and a global sales network of more than 1,000 retailers in 30 countries, including 15 independent Rails stores.

Our collections focus on versatility, quality and comfort, allowing our customers to go about their day in style, no matter the occasion, said Abrams. We always aim to blend our simple Californian roots with an elevated European sensibility and create pieces for the modern man on the move.

We are always looking to develop unique, premium fabrics with an unparalleled feel, added Cody James, the brand's vice president of men's design. From our traditional shirts and vintage washed tees to our classic outerwear and all-season pants, we focus on the details and craftsmanship that make a garment special.

For a while now, James admitted, he's been living in the brand's slub cotton-linen blend fabric; Rails Callum pants is a versatile, travel-ready pant that can be worn from casual to refined. Think of it as the perfect mix between your favorite pants and the most comfortable lounge pants. As James says: It can take you from Venice Beach to the Mediterranean coast. He added: “We also offer the same fabric in a short, lightweight Ambrose chore coat with a classic elastic waist, to create a timeless and sophisticated ensemble.

Callum Trousers from Rails Rails

The Rails summer collection is also inspired by French workwear from the 1940s. Collarless and made from Rails' signature linen-cotton blend, the Anthony is our modern take on the classic button, Abrams said. It's light, easy and comfortable, perfect for dressing up or down. Meanwhile, the Silas The shirt has 50s California inspiration, with a lightweight knit cotton construction, dreamy feel and contrast stripes. It's a lively update of the classic camp shirt silhouette that speaks to the brand's commitment to comfort and versatility.

Pierre Lafaurie grew up in a rooftop apartment in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Paris. Pierre grew up surrounded by beautiful materials and pots of glue, since the apartment was also a lampshade manufacturing workshop.

After a period as a textile brand seller, Pierre launched his own brand of men's clothing, Lafaurie, inspired by the style of left bank artists and intellectuals. One of the launch items was a cotton canvas painter's jacket, a piece that would become iconic for the brand.

When Pierre died in 2018, his sons, Tho and Pablo, took over the reins of the brand. We revamped and always continued to reinvent and grow our brand while staying true to our heritage, Tho told me.

Today, Lafaurie continues to draw inspiration from the creative and artistic scene, not only in Saint-Germain-des-près in Paris but internationally. Pragmatism, minimalism and high-quality luxury fabrics at an affordable price are priorities, as well as what Tho describes as a playful sense of diversion.

Lafaurie Delauny lightweight canvas painter's jacket Lafaurie

Fans of Lafaurie's blend of casual chic and rigorous tailoring can always pick up the cotton canvas painter's jacketparticularly in a palette of summer colors: sage, Dalai Lama, carnelian. THE Frank architect jacket And Figaro cotton voile shirt are also must-have pieces, Tho said.

HAS Bonobos, fit is essential. More fits and sizes than other brands, up to five fits in many pants and three fits in its shirts and suits, with an incredibly wide range of sizes meaning customers can be assured of finding the fit that they love.

We know that not everyone is built the same, said Hazel Morley, Bonobos' vice president of design, who has been designing men's pants for more than 16 years and with Bonobos for 12 of those years. We spend a lot of time here in our New York headquarters adjusting our products, testing wear and listening to customer feedback to ensure our products deliver on the brand promise of giving men confidence and the comfort they deserve.

Indeed, Bonobos was founded to solve the ever-present problem of ill-fitting pants. Founders Andy Dunn and Brian Spaly had seen far too many men rocking this saggy diaper look. They found that by adjusting the pattern and changing the waistband to be contoured or curved, they minimized a lot of the excess fabric they saw there, Morley said. Have you ever noticed that a popular leather belt doesn't lay flat when you take it off? The shape of the contour belt mimics this idea and contributes to the overall fit.

Over the years, Bonobos has expanded its offering beyond pants. They now offer a full range of items including beautifully tailored suits and performance-ready golf wear, as well as a range of shirting options from easy-care work shirts to printed holiday shirts.

For summer 2024, we've designed a collection of versatile vacation-ready pieces that can take you from cabin to dinner, while remaining refined enough to fit into your wardrobe for MF style. We are seeing a huge trend in linen manufacturing, which is working perfectly for our customer. It is a natural fiber with great breathability and a soft, luxurious feel.

The team also loves the innate casual polish of linen, which they source from a renowned Italian mill; Linen is featured in shirts, t-shirts and sweaters, with Bonobos suits made from mechanically stretch linen. OUR coastal linen pants are made of a blend of linen, cotton and elastane, which is quite unusual in the market and helps us deliver on our comfort promise, Morley said.

A strong point of the latest Bonobos offers: their fun and inspired version retro knitted polo shirts, with patterns ranging from coffee cotton stripe to black dandelion cotton, from coral chevron to navy blue bowling stripe. They are very versatile and can be worn as a replacement for a dress shirt, or casually with jeans or shorts. There are also a range of subtly sun-bleached items, like lightweight chinos and cropped, sun-bleached swimsuits that have undergone a special wash to give them a worn look.

Bonobos Hudson Cabana Sweater Polo Bonobos

But Morley is particularly proud of his new 180 gram bounty organic cotton t-shirt it took a year and a half to make it available in round neck, V neck, with pocket or without.

Beyond the right fit, Bonobos strives to find the balance between trend and what customers actually want. In addition to relevant seasonal items, we also strive to provide our customers with consistency in a world always looking for trends. Many brands change so quickly that he can't come back the next year to buy a new color in something he loved the year before. We mark a handful of our most popular items as icons and offer them year-round, so he can always get our best items.

Corridor is a Brooklyn-based independent brand with a powerful mission statement: Art as clothing is something we say sometimes, said Corridors Sales Director Brandon Capps. We think it really depends on what we think our purpose in this world is. We ultimately want to create beautiful and inspiring clothing ethically alongside our partners.

It's a clothing brand but also, says Capps, a community of artists who find their inspiration in color, nature, music, spirituality and New York life. Our goal is to create transcendent, lovingly crafted clothing as spiritual expressions with universal meanings. Corridors artists design their textiles and clothing in-house and partner with ethical and eco-friendly workshops specializing in the finest quality weaving, knitting and sewing.

The Corridors Spring/Summer 2024 collection features a new knit silhouette. They call it their plated SS shirt: a mid-weight, short-sleeved shirt with a loose fit and a “plated” knitting technique that uses a warp and weft that can use different colors and textures.

Corridor Plated SS Shirt Corridor

But the brand's most popular offering is its striped seersucker woven shirt. With its soft, textured viscose/cotton blend and loose fit, it's been the brand's best-performing item for three years running, with no signs of slowing down. We think it sums up a lot of what the brand is about. This is a classic style that can work with almost every customer cohort in the world. It really lends itself to looking well put together and comfortable in almost any situation.