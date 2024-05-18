Maryland men's lacrosse stuns Duke, advances to Final Four

Maryland men's lacrosse returns to the Final Four.

After falling behind 5-1 in the first quarter on Saturday, the No. 7 seed Terps rallied to stun No. 2 seed Duke, 14-11, in the quarterfinals of the NCAA at Hofstra's James M. Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, New York.

This is the program's 29th trip to the national semifinals, tying Johns Hopkins for first in the nation, and first since winning the championship in 2022. Maryland was upset by Army West Point in the first round from last year's tournament.

The Terps will play the winner of Sunday's semifinal between No. 3 seed Johns Hopkins and No. 6 Virginia next Saturday at a time to be announced at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Maryland struggled offensively early Saturday, committing 16 turnovers in the first three quarters. The Terps led 8-5 at halftime, but slowly pulled away thanks to Luke Wierman, who finished 20 of 29 on faceoffs and scored twice in the first half to keep Maryland within reach .

“We really needed him,” coach John Tillman said of Wierman on the ESPN broadcast after the game. “We needed his offense from the start. We struggled, he scored us a few goals, then he continued to give us possessions. We simply had no leverage. I thought [offensive coordinator Michael Phipps] made some interesting adjustments. We changed some things, we had a little more pace, and you get more pace when you have more chances.

After scoring three of the first four goals to open the second half, the Terps tied the game at 9 with 11:15 left in the fourth quarter on a Jack Koras goal and took their first lead a minute later on a goal from Braden Erksa. .

After Duke's Dyson Williams and Erksa traded goals, Brennan O'Neill scored for the Blue Devils to tie the game at 11 with 6:32 left. Duke won the ensuing faceoff, but Logan McNaney made the save at the other end to give the Terps possession back.

Shortly after, Daniel Maltz scored what proved to be the game-winning goal off an assist from Zach Whittier, giving Maryland a 12-11 lead with 5:01 to play.

Duke had a chance to equalize after a save by freshman goalie Patrick Jameison, but the Blue Devils were unable to pull away and Maltz scored again – his team-leading fourth goal – with 3 :03 to play to extend the lead to 13-11. .

An empty-net goal by Koras with 33 seconds left sparked the celebration as the Terps advanced to their third Final Four in the last four seasons.

“It’s awesome,” Tillman said. “It’s all about their journey here for four or five years. Bad things happen, things don't go the way you want them to, what matters is what you do next, it's how you deal with adversity. Even our bus broke down on the way up here, and it was like, “Hey, teachable moment, if things don't go the way you want them to, it's still about how you make them.” manage. Because that's how life is going to be.'

Ryan Siracusa recorded his first career hat trick, finishing with a career-high four points. Erksa added two goals and an assist, and Whittier finished with two assists.

Defensively, Ajax Zappitello limited Josh Zawada, Duke's second-leading scorer, to one assist. Colin Burlace caused a turnover and recovered two ground balls. McNaney, the 2022 NCAA Tournament MVP who missed almost all of last season with a torn ACL, made 11 saves.

In erasing a four-goal deficit, Maryland completed its biggest comeback in an NCAA tournament game since coming back from four goals down to beat Towson in overtime, 14-13, in the 2019 first round.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Tillman said. “I’m just proud of our guys for sticking with it.”

NCAA Tournament Final Four

Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins/Virginia

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Saturday, to be determined

TV: ESPN2