Fashion
Maryland men's lacrosse stuns Duke, advances to Final Four
Maryland men's lacrosse returns to the Final Four.
After falling behind 5-1 in the first quarter on Saturday, the No. 7 seed Terps rallied to stun No. 2 seed Duke, 14-11, in the quarterfinals of the NCAA at Hofstra's James M. Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, New York.
This is the program's 29th trip to the national semifinals, tying Johns Hopkins for first in the nation, and first since winning the championship in 2022. Maryland was upset by Army West Point in the first round from last year's tournament.
The Terps will play the winner of Sunday's semifinal between No. 3 seed Johns Hopkins and No. 6 Virginia next Saturday at a time to be announced at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Maryland struggled offensively early Saturday, committing 16 turnovers in the first three quarters. The Terps led 8-5 at halftime, but slowly pulled away thanks to Luke Wierman, who finished 20 of 29 on faceoffs and scored twice in the first half to keep Maryland within reach .
“We really needed him,” coach John Tillman said of Wierman on the ESPN broadcast after the game. “We needed his offense from the start. We struggled, he scored us a few goals, then he continued to give us possessions. We simply had no leverage. I thought [offensive coordinator Michael Phipps] made some interesting adjustments. We changed some things, we had a little more pace, and you get more pace when you have more chances.
After scoring three of the first four goals to open the second half, the Terps tied the game at 9 with 11:15 left in the fourth quarter on a Jack Koras goal and took their first lead a minute later on a goal from Braden Erksa. .
After Duke's Dyson Williams and Erksa traded goals, Brennan O'Neill scored for the Blue Devils to tie the game at 11 with 6:32 left. Duke won the ensuing faceoff, but Logan McNaney made the save at the other end to give the Terps possession back.
Shortly after, Daniel Maltz scored what proved to be the game-winning goal off an assist from Zach Whittier, giving Maryland a 12-11 lead with 5:01 to play.
Duke had a chance to equalize after a save by freshman goalie Patrick Jameison, but the Blue Devils were unable to pull away and Maltz scored again – his team-leading fourth goal – with 3 :03 to play to extend the lead to 13-11. .
An empty-net goal by Koras with 33 seconds left sparked the celebration as the Terps advanced to their third Final Four in the last four seasons.
“It’s awesome,” Tillman said. “It’s all about their journey here for four or five years. Bad things happen, things don't go the way you want them to, what matters is what you do next, it's how you deal with adversity. Even our bus broke down on the way up here, and it was like, “Hey, teachable moment, if things don't go the way you want them to, it's still about how you make them.” manage. Because that's how life is going to be.'
Ryan Siracusa recorded his first career hat trick, finishing with a career-high four points. Erksa added two goals and an assist, and Whittier finished with two assists.
Defensively, Ajax Zappitello limited Josh Zawada, Duke's second-leading scorer, to one assist. Colin Burlace caused a turnover and recovered two ground balls. McNaney, the 2022 NCAA Tournament MVP who missed almost all of last season with a torn ACL, made 11 saves.
In erasing a four-goal deficit, Maryland completed its biggest comeback in an NCAA tournament game since coming back from four goals down to beat Towson in overtime, 14-13, in the 2019 first round.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Tillman said. “I’m just proud of our guys for sticking with it.”
NCAA Tournament Final Four
Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins/Virginia
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Saturday, to be determined
TV: ESPN2
|
Sources
2/ https://www.baltimoresun.com/2024/05/18/maryland-mens-lacrosse-duke-ncaa-tournament/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Maryland men's lacrosse stuns Duke, advances to Final Four
- Emma Stone talks kindness and feminism at Cannes 2024
- How an “unprecedented” Google Cloud event wiped out major customer accounts
- San Antonio International Airport's first transatlantic flight to Europe takes off
- Putin-Xi negotiations were very successful, says Kremlin adviser
- Trump trial judge reprimanded for donations to Democratic-aligned groups in 2020 | Donald Trump trial
- Aurora forecast for the UK
- US State Department warns of risk of international terrorism for LGBT community
- OWEN: County 4-H Awesome Outfit Contest | News
- Innovation challenges facing businesses in the AI era
- Georgia's president vetoes controversial foreign agent bill | News of the protests
- Pakistan earthquake: A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Haripur, and tremors were felt as far as Islamabad