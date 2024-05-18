Who is Nancy Tyagi, Indian fashion influencer who made her Cannes 2024 debut in a self-stitched dress





Ms. Tyagi poured her “heart and soul” into creating her first Cannes outfit. Nancy Tyagi, a Delhi-based fashion influencer, made her red carpet debut in a stunning pink dress at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The content creator took to Instagram to share her “dream come true” moment. In the caption of the post, she revealed that her dress was not from a designer house but was her own creation. She poured her “heart and soul” into creating her first outfit in Cannes, which took her 30 days. “Stepping on the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a first-timer feels surreal,” Ms. Tyagi wrote in her post. She also shared a series of photos showing her walking the prestigious red carpet. “I put my heart and soul into creating this pink dress, which took 30 days, 1000 meters of fabric and weighs over 20kg. The journey was intense, but every moment was worth it I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. It's a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support inspired me. of the heart !” » added the content creator. Take a look at the post below: Shared just a few hours ago, Ms. Tyagi's publication already has more than 310,000 likes. In the comments section, users praised the fashion influencer and called her “legendary.” “I don't know why, but I feel like we all won here. I mean, it's a dream for everyone in a small town and she did it so gracefully. .. this feels like a personal victory,” one user wrote. “I’ve been happiest for someone I don’t know personally!” said another. “Equal parts hard work and talent. You are legendary, Nancy. This will go down in the books,” expressed a third user. “A story like this restores my faith in the power of hard work and kindness. Literally the most well-deserved of all!” commented a fourth. Read also | US woman gets poop transplant to treat irritable bowel syndrome “I don't know her personally but I still feel joy seeing her on the red carpet. You have done bigger and bigger things Nancy. God bless you. Let me tell you one more thing, it “There is no comparison but I still admit that you looked far better than Bollywood celebrities. The design, hair makeup, everything is wow and yes, that innocent smile,” said a user. 'Instagram. Who is Nancy Tyagi? My Tyagi is from Uttar Pradesh. She walked the red carpet as part of the Raw India Team. The content creator has nearly 870,000 followers on Instagram and over 1 million subscriptions on YouTube. She is known for her impressive DIY skills. Over the years, she has even recreated iconic looks sported by celebrities around the world. “My name is Nancy Tyagi and I love anything and everything about fashion! I create outfits from scratch and style them in my own way. Apart from that, I love trying new products from makeup and skincare, so watch my videos to learn more!” we read on his YouTube page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/feature/who-is-nancy-tyagi-indian-fashion-influencer-who-made-cannes-2024-debut-in-self-stitched-gown-5691672 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos