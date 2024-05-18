Discover Eva Longoria's buttery yellow sequinned dress in Cannes





Eva Longoria brought her personal touch with her while showcasing one of spring's warmest shades on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Just hours after making her debut at Cannes 2024 in a plunging creation by Elie Saab, the Desperate housewives an alumna joined the star-studded fashion show in a buttery yellow backless dress that was essentially a glittering disco ball. On Saturday morning, the actress stepped out for a day of activities at the Martinez Hotel with a glamorous look that seemed straight out of a French Riviera-style vision board. Longoria's yellow Cannes dress was almost entirely covered in chunky mirror sequins and white pearls, which caught the light and reflected the vibrant color of the dress. The head-turning number, which featured a delicate sheer overlay in the same yellow hue that extended to her ankles, also featured an unusual twist on the classic backless dress. Getty Images

In addition to two thin straps, another strap in the middle of the Longoria dress was designed like a lariat necklace and tied around her neck. The actress styled the sunny number with strappy silver heels and small gold diamond hoop earrings, and wore her caramel hair in a casual half-up style. Getty Images

Longoria's latest Cannes style win comes after she closed the red carpet the night before in an iridescent Elie Saab gown with a plunging neckline paired with a sparkling diamond necklace. Judging by her promising sartorial streak, it's safe to say the red carpet veteran is back to slay the Cannes season.

