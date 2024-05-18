Massachusetts native named U.S. men's hockey coach for 2026 Olympics





Mike Sullivan was selected Saturday as coach of the United States for the Milan 2026 Olympics, an expected move that puts the two-time Stanley Cup champion in charge of the country's bid for its first gold medal since the Miracle on Ice in 1980. USA Hockey also announced the Pittsburgh Penguins coach will be behind the bench for next year's Four Nations showdown, a tournament the NHL will present in February 2025 for a taste of international competition leading at the Olympic games. Milan marks the return of NHL players to the Olympics after missing the last two Games. “We are excited to have Mike guide our teams,” said U.S. General Manager Bill Guerin. “He is one of the best coaches in the game and his experience, including with international hockey, is well positioned to help position our team in the best position to win. Sullivan, a native of Marshfield, Mass., was an assistant at the 2006 Olympics, also in Italy, in Turin. Most recently, he was on John Tortorella's World Cup staff. 2016 hockey tournament. Each of these events played out disastrously for the United States, which also lost to eventual champion Canada in the semifinals of the Sochi 2014 Olympics and then to Finland in the 2016 hockey match. for the bronze medal The NHL should be back in Milan and then in France in 2030 after an agreement between the league, the Players' Association, the International Olympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation. It's an opportunity for a generation of American stars, including Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, Adam Fox, Charlie. McAvoy and strong players in goal to finally compete together on the world stage. Sullivan, who coached Pittsburgh to the Cup, will run the show. He was supposed to coach the United States in Beijing in 2022 before the NHL withdrew late due to pandemic-related scheduling issues. I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to coach Team USA at these two important international events,” Sullivan said in a statement. It's amazing to see the progress we've made in hockey in our country during my career. I am honored to lead our best players and look forward to the challenge ahead of us. Sullivan, 56, also coached the Boston Bruins during his long career that began in the early 2000s. He has been with Pittsburgh since being promoted to backup midseason in 2015-16. As a player, he represented the United States at the World Juniors in 1988 and the World Junior Championship in 1997. Mike Sullivan is not only an excellent coach, but also someone who has a great passion for American hockey, said USA Hockey Executive Director Pat Kelleher. He is a world-class leader and has played an important role in hockey in our country for a very long time.

