Tammy Slaton is a Leo and she's starting to dress like one (see her “superstar” outfits after extraordinary weight loss milestone)

Summary Tammy Slaton's bold outfits reflect her Leo Sun sign: she craves the spotlight and stands out with playful designs.

Astrological placements reveal Tammy's confidence and transformation. She presents the magic of the Leo Sun sign like a Hollywood star.

Tammy's Aries Moon is the reason for her bossy attitude and impatience. Her Venus placement in Virgo means she loved Virgos like her best friend, Haley Michelle.









1000lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is a Leo, and it's time to talk about her birth chart and share some of her most stunning outfits. Leos love the spotlight and when they feel confident, they like bold clothing that stands out. The last thing a typical Leo wants to do is blend into the woodwork. So it's no surprise that Tammy is choosing playful looks after losing 420 pounds. She now weighs less than 300 pounds (287 pounds, to be exact) and Tammy fits into 2XL models that were previously out of reach.

Tammy is transformed and her journey always fascinates.





Everyone has a sun sign, like Leo or Pisces or whatever. Then there are “signs” for other planets, including Venus and Mars. All planetary placements are grouped together in the form of a natal chart. In Tammy's birth chart, she has the Sun in Leo, the Moon in Aries, Venus in Virgo and Mars in Capricorn. As her superstar outfits are discussed, some interesting facts about the significance of her planetary placements will be shared.

Conventional astrology is a pseudoscience but it's fun and can be surprisingly strange. However, people should not rely on astrological advice or predictions to make important choices.





Tammy Slaton looked like royalty in a black helmet

Queen Tammy is getting more regal by the day

“You should see me with a crown”

-Moriarty (Sherlock)





In the BBC/Netflix series Sherlock, Moriarty (played by Andrew Scott) mocked his enemy Sherlock, brilliantly played by Benedict Cumberbatch. While playing his little games, Moriarty broke the glass surrounding the crown jewels and put on a crown. In his scenes, the supervillain was all about the Leo energy in his face. He loved himself, and at the end of the day, Leos have to love themselves! Anything that gets in the way of this high self-esteem will throw them off balance. In the TikTok post above, Tammy wore a black crown and looked so confident.

As a Leo, Tammy, a “woman of black magic,” was born to rule the entertainment world. This sign has a special kind of magic – a charm that resonates with audiences. In Hollywood, Leos prowl like these felines Tiger King. Leos and the A-List go hand in hand.

Examples of incredibly famous and powerful Leos in Tinseltown include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Charlize Theron, and Matt LeBlanc.



Tammy Slaton opts for bright colors

Her Aries moon makes her love the color red

Above, on TikTok, Tammy shines in a bright red top. She says “hello” to her fans and smiles despite a missing tooth – that's confidence. It was hard won, but then again, Tammy always had something. She wasn't exactly a shrinking violet with a higher weight. She was mostly confident, but Tammy could be arrogant and abrasive. It’s her fierce Moon in Aries energy coming out. People with Moon in Aries hate waiting – like spoiled children, they want things now.





Tammy directed Amy Slaton. She had a list of demands. Amy had to go get his food and help him run other errands. If she didn't satisfy the newborn of the zodiac (i.e. the very first sign), she would be treated to a childish tantrum. Even though Aries energy is selfish, it is also exciting. These pioneers are interested in flamboyant trails.

Aries Moon natives come up with wonderful ideas, but their follow-through can be weak.

Tammy eventually followed through, losing enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery. When she stuck to her goals, everything turned around. Tammy found the inner strength to diet and it changed her life for the better.

Tammy posed with her Virgo friend Haley Michelle

Tammy Slaton has Venus in Virgo (Translation: She likes Virgos)





Tammy loves her friend Haley Michelle, who is Virgo. This is because Tammy has a Venus in Virgo placement. People are strongly attracted to the sign their Venus is in (or, conversely, to the opposite sign, for the sake of balance). So Haley's Virgo personality really evokes Tammy's soul. Even though Haley may seem like a user, Virgos are generally good friends. They are humble, sincere and service-oriented. In other words, they show their love by helping. Unfortunately, they also show their love by criticizing: they want to make people better. They notice every flaw. Above, the two are so in tune on IG.

Tammy Slaton was born on: July 27, 1986 Tammy Slaton is currently: 37 years





Tammy's other major planetary placement is Mars in Capricorn. It gives her some #bossgirl energy. Capricorn is an Earth sign focused on ambition. Typically, the Mars in Capricorn native will have nice bone structure, and it's been fun to see Tammy's cheekbones and jawline emerge after weight loss surgery.

It's like watching a master artist carve a piece of ivory.

Tammy is Leo – all those other planets matter, but ultimately she's there to put on a show for her audience. That's his goal. However, the 1000lb Sisters The star also has room in her big heart for romance and friendship. As long as Tammy's friends and love interests stroke her ego, they will be richly rewarded. If they don't, they will meet Queen Tammy.

Sources: Tammy Slaton/TIC Tac Tammy Slaton/TIC Tac, Tammy Slaton/Instagram



