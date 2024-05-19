Preakness 2024: Photos of the best hats and dapper outfits





Heidi Krauss poses for a photo with her Baltimore-themed hat. (Ulysse Muoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Men and women dressed the part in fancy hats and stylish outfits during the Preakness Stakes Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) Angela Constantine flips through a guidebook in the stands during Preakness 149 at Pimlico Race Course on May 18, 2024. (Ulysse Muoz/The Baltimore Banner) Latausha Freeman poses for a photo with her black and white feathered hat. (Ulysse Muoz/The Baltimore Banner) Sarah Grabarz poses for a portrait in her pink outfit. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner) Phoebe Hayes, director of equestrian relations, watches the horses head to the stables. (Jessica Gallagher/Jessica Gallagher) A woman is reflected in a window as she walks upstairs. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) A couple smiles at each other under an umbrella. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) A woman rides the elevator at Pimlico Racecourse. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) Obediah Stith. (Ulysse Muoz/The Baltimore Banner) A woman in a pink hat is waiting for a drink at the bar. (Ulysse Muoz/The Baltimore Banner) Jan Landow wears plastic wrap around her hat to protect it from the rain. (Ulysse Muoz/The Baltimore Banner) Bernadette Villamil applauds after winning a bet on the fifth race. (Ulysse Muoz/The Baltimore Banner) A participant walks past a betting station. (Tom Brenner/For the Baltimore Banner) Johnny Cash, 3 years old. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner) Farren Aimee. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner) Lula Star, 11 years old. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner) Andy Blair smokes a cigar between races. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner) Lana Rae. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner) Maggie Oliver with her sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Cody Murphy, at the Preakness Stakes. They attended the Kentucky Derby this month and have tickets to the Belmont Stakes in June. (Clara Longo de Freitas / The Baltimore Banner) A person wearing cowboy boots with the American flag stands on the muddy trail. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) Sara Hernandez, 5, shines at the Preakness Stakes, despite the cloudy and humid weather outside. (Clara Longo de Freitas / The Baltimore Banner) Greg George shows off his fashion sense. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner) A woman looks at the stands during the Preakness. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner) Greg George. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner) A woman watches the races. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

