



LOUISVILLE, Ky. This season has been a showcase for I want Aubel's legs. But in the final play of the year, it was the senior center fielder's arm that took center stage. Aubel gunned down a Queens runner at home plate for the final out in a 6-4 victory Saturday at the end of an Atlantic Sun Conference doubleheader at Knights Field. This second game represented the season finale as Bellarmine (10-45, 9-21 ASUN) went out on a high note. The Knights won the series against the Royals (14-41, 10-20) after also winning the first game of the series. Queens, however, won game two, which was the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. A solo homer and three-run shot in the fifth inning was followed by a three-run sixth as the Royals cruised to an 11-7 victory. Bellarmine trailed 4-1 at the end of seven innings, but rallied to tie it with a three-run fourth. Junior first baseman Casey Sorg and third baseman as a sophomore Brady Morse delivered RBI singles before second-year shortstop Luc Libra hit a game-tying RBI double off the wall. In the fifth, Bellarmine passed Queens as junior catcher Matt Flaherty unloaded a gigantic two-run homer, his sixth long ball of the season. In the final inning, the Queens had runners on first and second with two outs when Tyler Cotto hit a single to center. Aubel, whose speed has been on display all season via his 23 stolen bases, charged hard and came home. His throw to Flaherty was on target, and the Knights catcher tagged the sliding Royals base runner trying to score for the final out. Senior right-hander Nolan Pender crowned his career by winning. He struck out the team in the fourth and fifth innings. Pender accumulated nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Senior right-hander Ross Goldschlag followed by making his fourth save of the season. He pitched 2.0 scoreless innings to close the game. Scales had an RBI single in the first inning and finished 3 for 4 in the end. Sorg, Flaherty and senior designated hitter Davis Crane who doubled in his final career at-bat, had two hits each. Even though he lost the first game on Saturday, Bellarmine had 12 hits. One of them was a three-run homer by Morse, his third round trip of the season. Another was a two-point blast from a sophomore receiver. Charlie Rife who hit an imposing drive just above the foul pole for his sixth home run of the year. Second year left steering wheel Joey Milto and Crane had RBI singles in the contest. Morse, Scales, Crane, Rife and junior second baseman Andres Castro recorded two hits each. Freshman right-handers Sculptor hunter And Sam Matherly both pitched a scoreless inning of relief. On Senior Day, Bellarmine honored Aubel, Crane, Pender, Steven Thompson , Reed Blaszczyk , Ryan Johnson , Webster Walls , Devin Ecklar , Thomas Sylvestre And Blake Donnan . For more Bellarmine athletics coverage, follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights).

