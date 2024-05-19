Antonia Gorga shows off her formal sorority dress





Antonia Gorga finished her first year of college in style. How to watch Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo and stream the next day on Peacock. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter returned to Instagram this week with another update on her life at the University of Delaware. Antonia, the eldest child of RHONJMelissa Gorga's Melissa Gorga concluded the spring 2024 semester with an intimate evening hosted by the Epsilon Nu chapter of Alpha Phi sorority. Antonia Gorga impresses in white at her sorority's spring ball Antonia posted a series of photos that showed her and her sorority sisters in incredible formal looks. The Jersey girl opted for an all-white strapless dress featuring layers of ruffles running from the bust to the floor-length hem. She finished off the spring ensemble with beige strappy heels, gold jewelry, and a center-parted hairstyle with defined waves and full curls. Official! she captioned the May 17 carousel. Here's what you may have missed on Bravo: Melissa Gorga reveals her “biggest reluctance” during filming: “It’s difficult with the producers” Melissa Gorga Shares Update on Her Unfortunate Situation with Teresa Giudice How Melissa and Joe Gorga's Love Story Survived Cheating Rumors Antonia turns 18 before entering university Antonia said goodbye to the Garden State in August 2023, just a few months after graduating from high school. Fans got a glimpse of his impending departure in RHONJ Season 14, Episode 2, which documented her bittersweet 18 yearsth birthday brunch at Elia Mediterranean restaurant. The Jersey girl celebrated her special day surrounded by friends and family, including her mother, Melissa; dad, Joe Gorga; and his little brothers, Gino and Joey Jr. Antonia, I was toasting you today because I honestly can't believe you're 18, but I'm really, really proud of who you are because you're my only daughter and I love you so much,” Melissa said over brunch before referencing Antonia’s new journey. . And I can't believe you're leaving me and I'm going to miss everything about you Antonia, I want you to meet new people and explore your wild oats. Melissa Gorga reflects on Antonia's departure from the nest: “I was so moved” Melissa expanded on Antonia's college chapter in a recent interview with People magazine, explaining why she wanted to say a bittersweet goodbye to her daughters in RHONJ Season 14. I feel like it's going to be so relatable to so many moms because I was happy for her, but I was also emotional and sad,” she explained. I also felt like something was happening in my life because I was wondering: Where is my child going? Where are we here? No one needs to change their diapers. What is happening? She continued: And to see her leave, I was so moved. I know this will resonate with many moms who are about to send their kids away or who have just left. It's hard. It's so bittersweet because you're so excited for them. And then you're also just… you can't stop crying.

