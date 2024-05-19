Gregg County Employee Handbook Updates to Include Dress Code and Social Media Policies | Local News

Gregg County workers will be required to follow a dress code and social media policy under a series of proposed changes to the county employee handbook.

County commissioners will likely approve these and other policies at their May 30 meeting, making it the first substantial overhaul of the document in decades.

The county employee handbook states what employees can and cannot do on the job, outlines processes for handling employee-related issues, and outlines several other employment policies, such as sick leave. Employees who violate county policies can be terminated in many cases.

The county handbook policy committee, made up of employees from various departments, has met and deliberated on changes to each part of the handbook since late 2021, said Mike Heidger, county human resources director. Many changes reflect handbook policies provided by the Texas Association of Counties and the Society of Human Resources Management.

Policies that were not previously included, such as dress code and social media regulations, were added, and the language in the handbook was modernized.

The intent is to protect not only the county, but also the employees, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said. There is a clear roadmap for how to come to work here and what you can and cannot do. It kind of clarified a lot of things that maybe weren't as clear as social media, like the dress code.

Commissioners considered approving an updated version of the manual at their May 13 meeting, but postponed the matter until May 30 to allow for additional changes.

Here's a look at the key changes the court will consider that day:

Dress code

Employees will be expected to be well-groomed, clean and neat at all times in accordance with the new dress code. They must also show the utmost courtesy to customers and colleagues.

Employees are expected to dress professionally for the job they have, and department managers can determine what types of attire are appropriate for their workers. For example, employees of the county's highway and bridge departments will wear uniforms and safety vests, Pct. 1,” Commissioner Ronnie McKinney said.

Although the County allows employees to reasonably express themselves through their personal appearance, employees will not be permitted to wear clothing that poses safety concerns, interferes with an employee's work, results in a complaint from an customer or do not represent county or company standards, the policy states.

Tattoos and jewelry that could pose a conflict should be covered or removed.

Dress code issues would be handled between the employee and their department manager to arrive at a reasonable way to resolve the issue. If the problem cannot be resolved, the human resources department will intervene.

Social networks

Under the county's new social media policy, which applies to platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more, employees should not post content that interferes with their work, harasses people or harms the reputation of the county.

Under the policy, employees who post on county-related topics must disclose that they are county employees and should not fight. Employees can be terminated if they make social media posts that violate the guidelines in the handbook.

As per policy, department heads should not interact with employees on social media. Employees may not use county-owned computers or devices for non-work-related activities without written permission, and their social media activity must not interfere with their work.

You can't shop while sitting at a desk on a county computer, Stoudt said.

Personal relationships

The new personal relations policy provides several parameters aimed at promoting a friendly work environment.

County employees who are in a personal or romantic relationship with another county employee will not be permitted to supervise each other or work in the same departments. Supervisors cannot date subordinate employees, and if relationships between employees develop, they must be reported to the department head.

If conflicts regarding personal relationships arise, employees may be transferred to another position or terminated, according to the policy.

“Floating vacation”

Gregg County employees will get another paid leave each year and can take it whenever they want, Stoudt said.

The county will add a floating holiday to the existing 10 paid federal holidays observed by the county. Employees can use the holiday as a personal day off, and it's not limited to federally recognized holidays, Stoudt said.

It can be used for anything you want, Stoudt said. This is not a particular day listed as a public holiday.

McKinney proposed the idea of ​​floating holidays as a way to allow employees to observe occasions when the county does not shut down operations, such as Presidents' Day.

No one has objected yet, McKinney said.

Cell phone use

The proposed handbook will include a policy regulating how employees use cell phones and all electronic devices, including smart watches, headphones and more.

The policy allows county department heads to set their own rules regarding employee cellphone use at work.

The County's cell phone policy will strongly discourage employees from using electronic devices in any manner while operating County-owned vehicles. Under state law, employees are prohibited from sending text messages and other electronic messages while driving.

On-call workers

Under the county's new on-call employee policy, employees who are placed on call to respond to weather-related issues will be paid for a minimum of four hours of work, whether they are called out or not. They will also be able to stay at home, rather than waiting at a county facility, unless they are called.

The policy primarily affects highway and bridge department employees, who must clear debris from roads and make emergency road repairs following storms. Employees must be ready and available when on call, which means restricting some of their recreational activities, such as drinking alcohol. That's why McKinney said he wanted to pay employees for being available.

The commissioners were already doing it, but it wasn't a policy, so we developed a policy, Stoudt said.

A living document

Moving forward, Heidger and Stoudt said county leaders will discuss the manual more commonly. The handbook committee will meet quarterly and Heidger will present a report on the handbook to the commissioners each year.

It will be a living document, he said.

Heidger said county employees have been receptive to the changes to the manual. In fact, many have been asking for them for some time, he said.

It was well received, he said. This gives them direction, better understanding and allows them to uncover any sort of mystery among some of the things that may not have been covered before.

McKinney said he hoped the manual changes could be finalized in time for the commission to approve them on May 30.

Is it perfect? No, he said. Is it much better? Yes.