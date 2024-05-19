Rosewood Manor hosts fashion show | News





On May 9, 2024, Rosewood Manor hosted a fashion show sponsored by Aveanna Hospice of Scottsboro. The Designing Women fashion show featuring updated versions of old vintage styles was written by Rosewood Program Director Rhonda Nix and narrated by Aveanna Community Accounts Manager Tammy L. Haynes. Rosewood residents expected a regular fashion show, but were surprised by the fun twists and turns from their families and Rosewood and Aveanna employees. The daughters of several residents appeared as models. Clothing items like a striped jacket and sundress brought laughter and smiles to residents and attendees. The show started like any normal fashion show. Tammy L. Haynes opened with a song and introduced the models and fashions. Rosewood employees April Rhoads and Jayne Villanova appeared as decoys wearing fashionable midi dresses. Then things got interesting. Angie Carter, daughter of Jaxie Hargrave, appeared wearing a cotton dress covered in cotton balls and a straw hat covered in straws. Then Carol Bunn, daughter of Jaxie Hargrave, appeared, wearing a dress covered in tea bags and carrying a teapot. Sandy Kean, daughter-in-law of Jimmy Sloan, walked the runway wearing a summer dress covered in smiling suns and an umbrella hat. Geneva Campbell's daughters, Deborah and Vanessa, both showed off their runway designs called party girl and tent camper. Pearl Bougrand was surprised by her daughters, Sharon and Nancy, wearing a pencil skirt and pillbox hat. Kathy Murphree, a Rosewood employee, entertained residents with a wrap dress made from plastic wrap, toilet paper and aluminum foil. Crystal Shavers, another Rosewood employee, donned a balloon dress covered in balloons. This fashion show didn't leave workwear aside. Crystal Lowery made an appearance wearing scrubs covered in sponges and microfiber cloths. At the end of the show, Rosewoods Executive Director Ross Petty appeared wearing a car coat and had the models dancing on the runway. After the show, Rhonda Nix thanked everyone for their help. Special thanks were given to Brenda Light, Rosewood Activities Assistant. Avaenna Hospice provided refreshments. Every month, Avaenna brings entertainment to Rosewood residents.

