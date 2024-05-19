Fashion
15 Loose, Minimalist Spring Dresses Starting at $10
We can't believe summer is almost here – seriously! Our favorite thing to wear during the warmer months here at We is a dress. Whether you're having fun at the beach or running errands, a cute, easy dress can make all the difference while you do it all. Plus, we love loose, minimalist dresses because they won't allow you to overheat and they're versatile enough to go with everything already in your wardrobe!
From flowy maxi dresses to chic mini dresses, there is a minimal dress style that will suit your taste and aesthetic. We've rounded up 13 loose, minimalist dresses starting at $10 – read on to see our picks!
1. Daily essential: This button-front mid-length dress is a casual option that keeps you feeling breezy — was $32, now only $10!
2. Comfortable and casual: This fleece sweat dress will keep you warm on the coldest flight – only $27!
3. Refined elegance: For those who need a simple option with plenty of versatility, this short sleeve tunic dress have you covered – only $34!
4. Princess Energy: This short sleeveless ruffled dress has a tiered design that helps it float and fly easily – only $41!
5. Queen of the Cord: We like it short-sleeved V-neck dress because it has a cute drawstring design that works for everything – it was $34, now only $25!
6. Closet Staple: This cap sleeve trapeze dress is roomy and roomy enough that it won’t make you overheat – only $89!
7. Simple and sweet: This Long t-shirt dress is neutral and flexible — was $53, now only $30!
8. Strapless Goddess: If you like strapless numbers for formal wear, you'll love this unisex dress – only $40!
9. Sneaky number: This short sleeve straight dress will work for an upcoming baby shower or fun day at the beach – only $36!
10. Minimal Doll: we like it short round neck dress for its simplicity and gathered waist (which accentuates your silhouette) — only $23!
11. Bohemian atmosphere: This mini dress has a billowy look that's suitable for any type of event – only $152!
12. Nostalgic Flair: throw this away short sleeveless dress cute flat sandals or a pair of pointed heels for an easy summer ensemble – only $34!
13. Girl in jeans: Denim is timeless and this denim babydoll dress will give you a sophisticated and chic look — was $45, now only $36!
14. Easy reality: This long dress with thin straps also has a low-back design for an option you'll practically want to live in this year – only $34!
15. Knitted Perfection: This short knit dress with round neck is so cute and has adorable front pockets – just $40!
