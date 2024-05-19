Legal concerns rise after 'vigilante-style' operation leads to arrest of child predator – NBC 6 South Florida





A Miami man was arrested after police say he went to a home to have sex with who he thought was a 15-year-old boy, but was instead victimized. a “vigilante” type operation carried out by online streamers targeting child predators. Moises A. Flores-Coello, 24, appeared before a judge for the first time Friday on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sexual purposes. Police said Flores-Coello had interacted with someone posing as a 15-year-old boy on a chat app. After only a day of conversation, Flores-Coello allegedly asked the person for an address where they could meet in person. Upon arrival, a video posted online showed the defendant and the adult male, pretending to be 15 years old, sitting on the couch. Flores-Coello was allegedly seen on video hugging and trying to kiss the other man. Suddenly, several other men confronted Flores-Coello and exposed the hidden camera that was secretly filming. At one point, video posted online of the alleged incident shows the “vigilante-style” group pulling out what looks like an alligator. Look closely, the man holding the alligator said to Flores-Coello, who was sitting a few feet away on the bus. Barry Butin, an attorney representing the defendant, told NBC6 he is investigating whether or not the operation was legal. They want to become police officers, Butin said. The lawyer also raises concerns about how his client was treated, specifically mentioning how the video shows the group giving him candy. Maybe he has allergies or something and he takes these things, Butin said. They shouldn't give anyone candy. A Miami man was arrested after police say he went to a home to have sex with who he thought was a 15-year-old boy, but was instead victimized. a “vigilante style” operation carried out by online streamers targeting child predators. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports Miami-Dade police told NBC6 the task force is not affiliated with the department and is urging people to call 911 instead of participating in similar scenarios. If something happened to this person, you would be responsible. Your intentions may be good. You may think you're helping law enforcement and the community by taking someone off the street, but you risk ruining the investigation and helping that person you're trying to put in jail go free ” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Andre Martin. NBC6 reached out to the streamer who posted the video of the operation to YouTube, but we have yet to hear back.

