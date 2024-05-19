Tess Daly's metallic green dress is the ultimate party look





Tess Daly stunned at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party in a bold metallic midi dress and ditched her usual sultry curls for a stunning blunt haircut. We've seen her in many glitzy looks during her years on hit BBC series Strictly Come Dancing, but Tess Daly blew us away with her outfit for this year's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. Attending the event alongside husband Vernon Kay, the presenter stunned in a metallic midi dress with a wrap bodice, pleated skirt and puffed sleeves, bringing an unparalleled level of glamor to the outdoor event . (Image credit: Getty Images) Become metallic like Tess M&S Metallic V-Neck Waist Maxi Dress With a plunging neckline and wrap front, this dress makes a statement even without the statement shimmering metallic fabric! Add in the flowy skirt and ruched waist, it's a statement waiting to be made. Topshop Curve metallic maxi dress With a simple crew neckline and long sleeves, this evening dress lets the metallic fabric do the talking. A pretty cutout and stitching details add interest to the simple design while keeping the dress otherwise “out there” wearable. Mango – Pleated halter neck mid-length dress With a beautiful pleated skirt and an on-trend backless bodice, not to mention the criss-cross back detail, this dress is the perfect piece for summer parties. Leaning on the glitz and glamour, Daly paired the midi dress with metallic strappy sandals, their low heel bringing a more casual element to the outfit. To protect her eyes on the sunny day, she wore a pair of sunglasses very much in line with 2024 sunglasses trends, their oversized frames and 70s orange lenses looked effortlessly chic and cool. The orange tone beautifully complimented Daly's tanned skin which, whether created by the sun or a fake tan, was enhanced with subtle touches of bronzer to create a natural-looking makeup look. We also loved the oversized quilted bag she accessorized with. Made with a soft suede material, the bag has worked brilliantly to add lighter textures to the metallic look, with the tactile silver chain handles complementing the shine of its dress. (Image credit: Getty Images) Although we've seen Daly in a number of sparkly dresses over the years, there was one new element to her look: her hair! Sign up to our free daily email to receive the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinions, expert advice on style and beauty trends, plus practical guides on health and wellness questions you want answers to. We're used to seeing the presenter with soft waves or vibrant curls, but for the Buckingham Palace Garden Party she debuted a new blunt haircut. Unlike the usual blunt bobs we see on many celebrities, Daly kept her hair shoulder-length with a blunt cut along the ends and just a few face-shaping pieces around her jawline. The haircut paired with a middle part looked effortlessly chic and, we imagine, requires little styling aside from applying a frizz protector to keep flyaways under control – is Is she ready to be the hairstyle of the summer?

