Heather Graham, 54, is a blonde bombshell in a vibrant red dress

Heather Graham looked lovely in red as she stepped out for a screening of her film Chosen Family at the San Diego International Film Festival on Friday. HangoverThe star, 54, posted a series of snaps on Instagram Stories in a scarlet strapless number, with a matching red lip and metallic heeled sandals. Heather's blonde tresses were styled in loose waves and she opted for glamorous makeup with winged eyeliner. The actress was joined for a photo by her proud boyfriend John de Neufville, who wore a blue blazer, pale blue shirt and indigo jeans.The couple has been dating since 2022. Heather wrote and directed a comedy-drama Chosen familywhich also stars Julia Stiles, Thomas Lennon and John Brotherton. © Instagram / @imheathergraham Heather stuns in a red midi dress with matching crimson lipstick In the film, Heather plays yoga instructor Ann, who tries to find inner peace despite a manic family, a chaotic love life, and an inability to say no that keeps her busy trying to solve other people's problems. Chosen family had its world premiere at the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 17, where Heather wowed in another red ensemble, with a plunging neckline and cutout details, which highlighted her toned figure. © Instagram / @imheathergraham Heather with her beau John Heather traveled across the United States to promote her film, including at the Miami Film Festival, where she participated in a Q&A session with Kristen Sanchez. © Getty Heather at the world premiere of Chosen Family at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Last month, the Boogie evenings The star traveled to Sayulita, Nayarit, Mexico for a sunny vacation. Posting a series of snaps on Instagram, Heather looked incredible in a range of bikinis and beachwear as she posed beachside and splashed in an infinity pool. ©Instagram Heather enjoyed a lavish vacation in Mexico Heather showed off her skills while attending a yoga retreat, impressively performing a forearm balance pose. Later this year, she will star in a new western, The Gunslingers, alongside Nicolas Cage and Stephen Dorff. Subscribe to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage By entering your details, you agree to HELLO! Magazine user Data protection policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/celebrity-style/553413/heather-graham-wows-red-dress-chosen-family-screening-san-diego/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos