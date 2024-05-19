Megan Keith secures Olympic spot in style at 10,000m PB Night

Megan Keith (coach: Ross Cairns, club: Inverness) ensured she made her Olympic debut later this summer in sensational style at the 10,000mm PB Night with a determined and dramatic victory in the championship race women in London.

Acting as a test run for the 10,000m for Paris 2024, Keith, who went under the 30-40 minute standard last March, had a job at the hugely popular event on Parliament Hill, not only delivering it, but keeping the pulse racing at the same time. time.

Needing a top-two finish among the British entrants to secure his place at Paris 2024, Keith had clinched first place with 3km to go thanks to the valiant early efforts of Jessica Warner-Judd (Mick Judd; Blackburn ), then sought victory.

With one lap to go, even 150m, it looked like Fiona OKeeffe, who she had been battling with during the second half of the race, would take the win as the American pulled ahead.

However, on the back straight, and particularly in the crowded tunnel section, Keith kicked out and her impressive speed saw her knock down OKeeffe before the line and clock 31:03.02 for the win.

Patrick Dever (Andy Bibby; Preston) narrowly missed out on the British double by finishing second in the men's championship, just over a second behind winner Mohamed Ismael of Djibouti, which meant Keith was very much the star of the show now at Paris.

She said: I'm so happy. I didn't think I would do 10 km for a long time. So this is not part of the plan, but we are complying with it. Two months [to Paris] it's long. I want to take advantage of it. I tried not to let this gap widen [over the last laps] and the crowd carried me until the final straight. It was a bit of a dream.

The peloton quickly split into two groups after the first mile, with Keith and Judd slowly making their way through the pack and taking up the lead positions.

As the halfway mark approached, Judd was well placed in second and Keith in fourth, with Burundian Francine Niyomukunzi among the many race leaders at this point.

As the front changed with OKeeffe in front, Judd and Keith sat on his shoulder before the former took the lead a lap later. Judd ran a valiant and sturdy race, but shortly after taking the lead, she unfortunately slipped back.

Less than 3 km from the finish, the American Amanda Vestri was now in the lead and Keith intelligently placed himself in third position. At the 2km mark, Keith started charging against OKeeffe and Vestri and was leading herself a lap later.

However, she could not lose OKeeffe and, 800 m from the finish, she had given up the lead to the American. What followed were two fascinating final rounds which ended in truly dramatic fashion in front of a large and passionate crowd.

There were no changes with one lap to go and going into the final corner it looked like OKeeffe was going to win, now five meters ahead. However, in the final stretch, Keith produced the kick of his life, supported by the crowd in the final tunnel.

She passed OKeeffe just meters from the finish line to cap off a superb performance and book that ticket to Paris in style. While Keith also won national gold with her performance of 31:03.02, Judd fought valiantly to take home silver, and ninth place overall, in 31:36.37, while Abbie Donnelly (Rob Lewis; Lincoln Wellington) took bronze and 11th place in a huge personal best on the track. best of 31:45.37.

Keith added: [hanging back early] it was on purpose. I'm more comfortable when the rhythm is hot. I don't mind being in front and pushing him, but it wasn't necessary. It was hard not to pass in front in my turn, but I felt good.

When I was on the light waves, I felt comfortable. It was hard enough letting them get away, but I also had to be selfish. I stayed back and tried to remain patient. It's difficult when the crowd is so excited that you want to give them a good show.

In the men's championship race, Charles Hicks (Shaftesbury Barnet) and Dever were present from the start as a leading group of five was formed. There were only three left after 3 km with Ismael in the lead.

By the halfway point, Dever had started to attack the Djiboutian athlete as these three, including Hicks, faced off. Dever got going as he chased the Olympic standard of 27:00.00, with the race at this point all about him and the clock.

However, Ismael never gave up and he caught Dever and regained the lead with less than five laps to go. Both men had to contend with rider Sam Chelanga who came between them over the next few laps and, with the Olympic time out of reach, it became a fight for victory.

Dever pulled out all the stops to bring back Ismael, but failed to bring the Djiboutian athlete to victory with a personal best of 27:22.53, while the Briton clocked 27:23.88 .

The consolation for Dever was that his time and national gold medal were within the 10,000m qualifying standard for next month's European Championships, while silver went to Rory Leonard (Morpeth), eighth overall, with a personal best of 27:38.39. The national bronze medal went to Hicks, 15th overall, in 27:46.41.

Dever said: It's another $10,000 this year and I would say it's bittersweet. I was going to do 27, I was fired up because I don't remember the number of laps. It was just a little ambitious for me and I paid for it towards the end.

I was happy to get through those last two rounds and to come away with the British title is a great feeling. When you're running with someone else, it's always much easier to share the workload rather than being alone.

Psychologically, you just have someone in front of you to concentrate on, it makes the rhythm much easier. When he caught up and it was me against him, it stimulated me and allowed me to regain momentum in the last two laps.

The crowd is incredible. I've wanted to do this event for two years and I'm glad I was able to come here and do it. We will have to see what happens with the rankings coming now. It's not up to me, but I'm at peace with it. I did everything I could to try to get those 27 minutes. This was not the case.

