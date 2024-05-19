Patrick Grant of Blackburn's Community Clothing on fast fashion

The sartorial guru, who along with co-judge and fashion designer Esme Young is usually calm and measured when offering advice to help budding tailors and seamstresses create beautiful clothes on the BBC One show, is passionately opposed to the shoddy and unethical practices of fast fashion.

His latest book, Less, is a call to arms to stop buying so much junk and to show that fewer, better things can make us all happier.

Fashion has become a gigantic, ever-changing machine that just throws out insane amounts of, frankly, just garbage, he says.

Much of the clothing currently produced by fast fashion companies is simply generated by AI. We don't think about them, there's nothing about them. There's no story, there's no love, it's just things we don't need.

And that causes so many terrible problems, both environmental problems and human problems. Ultimately, it doesn't make our lives better.

Whereas, at least when fashion was just a small, amazing thing, even though most of us couldn't afford it, it was something of an elevator and employed skilled people and an outlet for very talented people like Lee McQueen, who was not a young academic. but there was something about him that shone through when given the chance.

We've just lost sight of something that's supposed to get better and is now just a grim business for the sake of selling more stuff.

Yet when he gives lectures and lectures on fashion design, he feels like things are changing.

It's becoming cool to say no to buying all that stuff. It becomes a badge of honor to say: Look, I'm only buying second-hand clothes for a year or I'm just not buying new clothes, or I'm only going to upcycle.

Statistically, sales of second-hand clothing are growing five times faster than sales of new clothing, which is brilliant and extraordinarily encouraging. But we must go beyond.

Grant, 52, says he hardly buys clothes these days. He keeps a small wardrobe of clothes at his girlfriend's house in London and a larger one at his home in North Yorkshire, as well as boxes of archive clothes from his years working in the industry.

Today he's wearing a faded plum sweatshirt from the 1980s that his grandmother gave him shortly before she died, and which she found in the charity shop where she worked.

His everyday wardrobe is small and he says he wears the same things most of the time, two types of heavy cotton pants, one he designed for menswear brand E Tautz and which is now made at Community Clothing, the British clothing brand and community business he founded in 2016, based in Blackburn. He has five pairs in three colors.

The second is a newer model, the cameraman's pants, inspired by work pants worn by one of the cameramen on The Great British Sewing Bee in 2022, he explains. It's a heavy canvas, with a wide, tapered leg, patch pockets and a drawstring top. He always wears them with navy crew-neck t-shirts in summer, sweatshirts when it's colder.

He also owns a few hand-knitted sweaters, as he was raised to put on a sweater rather than the heater. Her everyday clothes are well made, old and comfortable.

I hardly buy anything, he reveals. I'm wearing pants today that I've probably worn 99 days out of 100 since I first put them on in August of last year, and this plum sweatshirt that I've had for 20 years.

I don't feel like I have to wear something different all the time. Some of the designers I know are the least fashionable people I know. You develop a personal style in which you feel comfortable and relaxed.

The book not only offers a detailed history of the clothing industry, but also examines the rigorous craftsmanship and skills needed to create sustainable clothing, skills that he believes have been eroded by fast fashion.

We've thrown away all that brilliant craftsmanship and it's all for nothing, says the fashion designer and director of Savile Row bespoke tailor shop Norton & Sons, although he still appreciates parts of the tailoring industry. fashion.

He has worked with big names, including Lee McQueen (Alexander McQueen) and Scottish fashion designer Christopher Kane, and rubbed shoulders with Vivienne Westwood in the 90s.

The creativity and craftsmanship were out of this world. These people do extraordinary things. They have talent and vision. It's on the border between craftsmanship and fine art.

He admits he used to change what he wore more in his youth, but says he still owned a fraction of the amount of clothes compared to people today.

We had 20% of the clothes we have today. It's a mindset: figuring out what makes you happy and having fewer clothes makes your life easier because you don't need such a big wardrobe. You don't need to think too much when packing to go on vacation.

He wears suits occasionally for formal engagements and corporate events, but says if you watch Sewing Bee you'll see him in the same jackets most of the time.

He has costumes that he wore 20 years ago that he still wears. He must be well cared for.

I do. I don't like the idea of ​​letting my pants hang out. I feel like once they start getting really tight it's time to do something about the weight. So I pay attention to what I eat. I have a Riverford Organic Veg Box every Monday. I hardly drink anymore. It keeps me fit and I do a lot of cycling and walking in the mountains. I can still fit into the pants that were made for me when I was 30.

Grant will judge as usual in the 10th series of Sewing Bee, which begins later this month, with Young and new host, actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

It’s such a warm, comforting and generous show, he enthuses. It reminds people that the things we wear and the textiles that surround us in our homes are important and precious and should be treated with respect because people made them with great care and they should be cherished.

I think Sewing Bee has had a really big impact on the way we think about our clothes and all the textiles around us in our home.

We've always had that challenge, it started with modifying and now it's about creating something new from something old and I think it reminds people that that's a good thing.

The Scot moved from Lancashire to North Yorkshire this year and, when he's not working, he loves renovating his house and DIYing his garden. Simple pleasures clearly make him happy.

You know, just sitting in the sun at the top of the hill with a bottle of tea makes me really happy, and takes us away from the anxiety of the consumptive machine that's always trying to force things on us.

Less by Patrick Grant is published by William Collins, priced 22. Available now