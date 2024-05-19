APIA Leichhardt beat NWS Spirit with a consistent 2-0 win at Christie Park to claim their sixth straight victory on a cold Saturday evening.

After a tense start at Christie Park, it was APIA who had the first major opportunity of the match.

After 12 minutes, NWS Spirit struggled to deal with a Jordan Segreto corner and the ball fell to Josh Symons well inside the box.

The central defender swung the ball, but his shot went over the crossbar from a threatening position.

APIA began to integrate into the match and play their classic, free-flowing football.

At 19th A minute into the game, a long shot off Jordan Segreto's left boot troubled Christopher Marques, but the shooter made a save and saw the rebound cleared.

We had to wait until the 43rdrd minute, the Spirits defense remaining strong, but just before half-time, APIA opened the scoring with a devastating clinical move.

A beautiful sought-after ball from Adrian Ucchino found Rory Jordan behind on the left flank.

The winger took an assertive touch to break free of his marker in the box and pushed the ball past Marques, his shot then finding the back of the net.

12 minutes into the second half, APIA had a chance to make it two, with Ben Gibson volleying in behind, but the striker was unable to provide a finish to complete a strong run in behind.

In the 62sd In the next minute Joshua Symons had another good chance from a corner, the centre-back beating everyone to a low ball, but he was unable to shape his effort on target.

Three minutes later, Gibson found himself behind again and gracefully advanced towards Marques, but the striker was thwarted by the active goalkeeper, who made a full save to keep his team in the game.

APIA continued to have problems on corners, with a precarious clearance from the Spirits defense in the 76th.th minute, almost finding himself in his own net, narrowly missing the far post.

In the 79th In the next minute, APIA found their elusive second goal, with Ben Gibson extending his lead as his side's season top scorer.

A disguised pass from Sean Symons found the run of Rory Jordan behind, who held the ball well in the box before releasing it for a cross.

Gibson attacked the original ball with courage and intent, then latched on to the rebound, racing onto the ball before turning into an empty net, only to find double the away sides' crucial lead.

Gibson was lucky to find his second of the match two minutes later after being released behind again, but another good save from Marques kept APIA ahead at just two.

However, two was enough for APIA, who extended their winning streak to six with three important points gained at Christie Park.

APIA coach Franco Parisi was proud of his team's victory and clean sheet.

We are obsessed with the three dots and the clean sheets so we can tick both off, he said.

Spirit is an impressive team, especially as Christie Park.

We knew tonight was going to be a tough task and it was, but thanks to Stephan Lucas, the referee and Spirit.

It was an impressive, free-flowing game of football and a really good game to watch and be a part of.

Of course, when you win, it's a nice feeling to be on the better side of a game like that, but truly for football fans and for the league itself, today is a excellent representation of what football should be, and it is thanks to Spirit that they grow every season. .

Match statistics

NWS Spirit FC 0

APIA Leichhardt FC 2 (Jordan 43, Gibson 79)

Saturday May 18, 2024

Christie Park

Arbitrator: Stéphane Lucas

Assistant referees: Reece Edwards and Gerrod Young

Fourth official: Blake Sanchez-Cruz

NWS Spirit FC: 1. Christopher Marques, 3. Kyle Shaw, 4. Jarred Mckinley, 7. Richard Darko (18. Zachary Cianci 80), 8. Grant Cornwell (C), 10. Michael Konestabo (21. Luiz Lobo 69), 11. Ollie Wiggin, 13 years old. Simon Nicholas, 16 years old. Ante Bakmaz, 17 years old. Jacob Chidiac (34 years old. Noah Peacock 88), 20 years old. Jared Lum

Substitutes not used: 14. Jacob Sullivan, 31 years old. Joel Wade, 36 years old. Kyah Williams

Yellow cards: Wiggin 38

Red cards: None

APIA Leichhardt FC: 1. Anthony Bouzanis, 4. Josh Symons, 7. Jack Stewart, 9. Ben Gibson (19. Luigi Ditroia 84), 11. Rory Jordan (30. Alex Denmead 88), 15. Themba Muata-Marlow, 16. Sean Symons (21. Michael Kouta 84), 17. Jordan Segreto (14. Jack Armson 67), 18. Adrian Ucchino, 22. Edward Caspers, 23. Dakota Askew (41. Nicholas Azzone 67)

Substitutes not used: 20. Alexander Parkes

Yellow cards: None

Red cards: None

Player Ratings:

3 Rory Jordan (APIA)

2 Christopher Marques (NWS)

1 Ben Gibson (APIA)

By Jack George (@JackGeorge0004)