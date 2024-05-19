The Preakness Stakes: part horse race, part fashion show





The 149th central jewel of the Triple Crown is in the record books, and the fashioned reigned supreme at the Preakness.

To view the video, you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP at the 149th Preakness Stakes The running of the 149th central jewel of the Triple Crown is in the record books. After a light rain, the skies cleared in Baltimore as Seize The Gray beat seven other three-year-olds, including Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan, at the muddy Pimlico Racetrack in Maryland. The 150th Preakness Stakes will be held next year in Pimlico before moving to Marylands Laurel Park, while the second oldest racetrack in the United States is being renovated. While the third Sunday in May is known for the return leg of the Triple Crown, it is also the event where fashion is celebrated. Lots of people show up at The Preakness to be seen, like Janell Malloy. Malloy wore riding boots, riding pants, holding a riding crop, with a black hat with roses tied to the brim, which she said gave an equestrian vibe. I’m ready just in case they need an extra jockey,” Malloy said. While Malloy laughed, she explained why she thinks fashion is so important to the fabric of The Preakness Stakes. Baltimore is full of fashionistas and the history is rooted in the way everyone dressed and went out. It was a question of social class, Malloy said. Sylonda Davis has attended the Preakness 10 times. Davis thinks there are things first-time visitors to the Preakness need to know before heading to Pimlico. Davis told WTOP: “Definitely dress for comfort when it comes to shoes. Today is a rainy day, so I have rain boots. Davis also said everyone should wear a hat. “Horse sense is good judgment which prevents him from betting on people” When it comes to luck on Saturday, James Breedon might agree with the legendary comedic actor. The Englishman told WTOP his luck would stop a freight train. Breedon wouldn't admit how much he lost at Pimlico on Saturday, saying only that it was a significant amount of money. Before Breedon walked away, he raised his hand and said “his four fingers,” meaning he lost well over a thousand dollars. On the other side of luck is Chris James. The Boston native headed to The Preakness with his buddies for a very important celebration. I'm here for my bachelor party, James said. In a previous race, James put $100 on a horse named Grooms All Bizness. James proudly told WTOP, “I bet the house on that and won $1,000. James said he wasn't going to spend the money, he would give it to his fiancée. Get the latest news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. OMCP 2024. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.

