Softball team advances to semifinals in convincing fashion





Published: May 18, 2024 8:30 p.m.

The Newtown High School softball team defeated Immaculate of Danbury 14-2 in the quarterfinals of the Southwest Conference tournament on May 18. No. 3 seed NHS came back for a dramatic 4-3 victory in the regular season meeting between these teams. This time, the Nighthawks fell behind 1-0 in the first inning before scoring the next seven runs to pull away. It was a different kind of victory, as four walks in the bottom of the sixth inning ultimately led to the game ending early in one inning due to the 12-run playoff grace rule. Addy Cordova singled to drive in Maddie Thoesen for a 2-1 lead in the first inning. NHS scored five points in the second. Back-to-back singles from Sophia Caruso and Gilly Boughan, the latter on a perfectly placed bunt, followed by Oliva Doersch with a bunt and an arm on an error, loaded the bases. Bri Pellicone issued a two-out walk to force the third run and Thoesen cleared the bases with a line drive double over the left field wall for a 6-1 lead. Cordova hit an RBI double to cap the scoring in the inning. Julia Berry scored a run on an infield single to take an 8-2 lead in the third. Thoesen had a double, one of her four hits, which allowed pinch runner Valeria Gutierriz to score on a Gabby Ansman sacrifice fly for a 9-2 lead in the fourth. Starting pitcher Cordova and reliever Thoesen shut down Immaculate's offense, with Thoesen striking out the side in the fifth and adding another K in the sixth. In the last of the sixth, Thoesen and Cordova set the table for the marching carousel. Ansman walked to load the bases, Caruso walked to force a run, Boughan was hit by a pitch for another run, and Doersch, Berry and Lila Accousti each drove in a run with a walk, Newtown will face No. 7 New Milford, which defeated No. 2 Brookfield in the semifinals on Monday, May 20 at neutral site DeLuca Field in Stratford (time TBD). Gillian Boughan hits a base hit as part of Newtown's five-run rally in the second inning. Bee photos, Hutchison Olivia Doersch runs to first base. Valeria Gutierrez scored a point in Newtown's victory. Maddie Thoesen takes a shot.

