Laura Woods' TNT Sports replacement Becky Ives stuns in daring dress live on TV for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

LAURA WOODS' replacement Becky Ives stunned on TNT Sports screens after her late call-up to boxing tonight.

The world watches as Tyson Fury set to fight Oleksandr Usyk for undisputed heavyweight crown in Saudi Arabia.

Many stars will be ringside for the fight, with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to sit alongside Anthony Joshua in the front row.

Millions of fans around the world will also be watching from their living rooms.

However, those who purchased the fight on TNT Sports will have noticed that Laura Woods is not in charge of hosting.

The fan-favorite entertainer quit after suffering a freak accident.

Woods posted a heartfelt note on Friday night revealing she couldn't attend the clash after suffering a horrific injury while on vacation with boyfriend Adam Collard.

The fan favorite revealed she accidentally smashed a glass lampshade above her head, causing it to shatter and cut her face and arm.

It was quickly announced that Becky would step into Woods' shoes on fight night.

And she was certainly ready to roar in a bold green dress in Riyadh as she worked alongside Carl Frampton, David Haye and Steve Bunce to analyze the action.

Becky is no stranger to the world of sport having worked for UEFA, Discovery Sports and TNT and has also appeared for Premier League Today and ITV during an impressive career.

According to her LinkedIn page, her love of sports stems from her teenage years, where she competed as a high-level diver and swimmer at county and state standards, and is an avid soccer fan.

Off screen, Becky has also hosted sporting events such as the United Legends Dinner for Manchester United and the 'Road To Victory' celebration dinner for West Ham last year.

She also presents herself as a professional speaker while building an impressive following on social media with over 25,000 fans on Instagram.

On the social media platform, she regularly shares photos of herself at sporting events, but also of her social life.

She shows off her love of boxing in a video which sees her training for a workout.

On the social front, she has shared photos from holidays in the US and Mallorca with friends and has also been photographed alongside a few dogs showing off as an animal lover.

And her impressive outfit choice only added to the drama after tensions built up all week leading up to today's blockbuster.

Fury REFUSED to even look at his rival Usyk during the pre-fight press conference.

Usyk's team continued the hectic preparation by filing a complaint that parts of the Riyadh ring canvas could pose a tripping hazard.

However, it was the father of WBC champions John Fury who made headlines after shockingly knocking out Stanislav Stepchuk – a member of Team Usyk – on Monday.

John, 59, who was left with a bloody forehead, then threatened to headbutt Tony Bellew after predicting an Usyk victory.

John then launched a scathing attack on traitorous British fans who believe his undefeated 6ft 9in lad will be beaten this weekend.

Tonight's fight will see a man crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world for the first time since Lennox Lewis held the position in 1999.

Usyk holds the WBA, WBO and IBF belts, while Fury is the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion.

Both men also have unbeaten records.

