These affordable Nordstrom fashion items are elite
I act as a personal stylist for my friends given my role as a fashion editor. Yes, I'm the go-to person whenever someone on my team needs help putting an outfit together or needs shopping advice. Speaking of which, a friend of mine messaged me saying she had about $200 to spend on a few new spring and summer items and she wanted my advice on what to consider for the season.
Nordstrom is one of his favorite stores (it's also one of mine), so I sent him three items that I thought he would like. The items in question are modern, avant-garde, but also very versatile. As a preview, a pair of trendy capri pants (similar to the style shown above) made the list. Keep scrolling to see the items I suggested (the first three items in the edit). I've also rounded up other affordable finds I love at Nordstrom for some added inspiration.
NYDJ
Ami high-waisted skinny capri pants
My friend is ready to try capris this season.
Madewell
Ribbed Boat Neck Tank Top
I suggested this tank to my friend as a fresh, elevated basic, and she loved it.
Opened it
Tori Kitten Heeled Sandals
Like I told my best friend, these sandals will go with so many outfits.
REAL FASHION
Smilla floral-print ruffled dress
REAL FASHION
Mindy loose-fitting pinstriped linen-blend blazer
This linen blend blazer will add a refined touch to any look.
AFRM
Low-rise denim Bermuda shorts
Madewell
Thick leather and metal belt
Madewell belts are a favorite among WWW editors.
Treasure and link
Mid-length bias cut skirt
Wear this skirt with everything from sandals to sneakers.
REAL FASHION
Crew neck sweater
A cute summer sweater option.
CeCe
Tie-waist cotton-blend skirt
Schutz
Arissa square toe ballet flats
New ballerinas, what do you think?
Opened it
High-waisted linen-blend shorts
Treasure and link
Long pleated cotton dress
Topshop
Short-sleeve thick cotton sweater
With the idea of combining this polo shirt with matching white shorts.
