These affordable Nordstrom fashion items are elite

The Best Affordable Nordstrom Fashion Items

I act as a personal stylist for my friends given my role as a fashion editor. Yes, I'm the go-to person whenever someone on my team needs help putting an outfit together or needs shopping advice. Speaking of which, a friend of mine messaged me saying she had about $200 to spend on a few new spring and summer items and she wanted my advice on what to consider for the season.

Nordstrom is one of his favorite stores (it's also one of mine), so I sent him three items that I thought he would like. The items in question are modern, avant-garde, but also very versatile. As a preview, a pair of trendy capri pants (similar to the style shown above) made the list. Keep scrolling to see the items I suggested (the first three items in the edit). I've also rounded up other affordable finds I love at Nordstrom for some added inspiration.

Ami high-waisted skinny capri pants

NYDJ

Ami high-waisted skinny capri pants

Madewell, Ribbed Boat Neck Tank Top

Madewell

Ribbed Boat Neck Tank Top

Tori kitten heel sandal

Opened it

Tori Kitten Heeled Sandals

Smilla floral-print ruffled dress

REAL FASHION

Smilla floral-print ruffled dress

VERO MODA, Mindy loose linen blend blazer with fine stripes

REAL FASHION

Mindy loose-fitting pinstriped linen-blend blazer

AFRM, Low-rise denim Bermuda shorts

AFRM

Low-rise denim Bermuda shorts

Thick leather and metal belt

Madewell

Thick leather and metal belt

Mid-length bias cut skirt

Treasure and link

Mid-length bias cut skirt

VERO MODA, Round neck sweater

REAL FASHION

Crew neck sweater

Tie-waist cotton-blend skirt

CeCe

Tie-waist cotton-blend skirt

Arissa square toe flat ballerinas

Schutz

Arissa square toe ballet flats

High-waisted linen-blend shorts

Opened it

High-waisted linen-blend shorts

Long pleated cotton dress

Treasure and link

Long pleated cotton dress

Short-sleeve thick cotton sweater

Topshop

Short-sleeve thick cotton sweater

Free People, Fall for Me Linen Blend Sleeveless Knit Top

Free people

Fall for Me Linen Blend Sleeveless Knit Top

Sl 72 Rs Gender Inclusive Sneakers

Adidas

Sl 72 Rs Gender Inclusive Sneakers

Aphelion 51mm Octagonal Sunglasses

AREA

Aphelion 51mm Octagonal Sunglasses

Pleated Midi Skirt

Topshop

Pleated Midi Skirt

Steve Madden, Jessa kitten heel flip flops

Steve Madden

Jessa low heel flip flops

Pixie Pintuck Capri Jeans

AFRM

Pixie Pintuck Capri Jeans

Midi dress with batwing sleeves

Halogen

Midi dress with batwing sleeves

Pleated sports skort

Zella

Pleated sports skort

Wedgie high-rise straight jeans

Levi's

Wedgie high-rise straight jeans

Linen blend Bermuda shorts

Topshop

Linen blend Bermuda shorts

Cut-out shoulder cotton-blend tank top

Treasure and link

Cut-out shoulder cotton-blend tank top

MOON RIVER, Long dress with ribbed bodice

RIVER OF THE MOON

Ribbed bodice maxi dress

Pima cotton slub V-neck T-shirt

Nordstrom

Pima cotton slub V-neck T-shirt

The perfect denim shorts for summer: raw hem edition

Madewell

The perfect denim shorts for summer

Kalani slip-on sandal

Opened it

Kalani Slip-on Sandals

Darla - Cowl Neck Knit Tank Top

Reformation

Darla – Cowl Neck Knit Tank Top

Linen blend vest

Madewell, Slub cotton V-neck sweater

Madewell

V-neck sweater in slub cotton

Kathy high-rise wide-leg jeans

REAL FASHION

Kathy high-rise wide-leg jeans

Sleeveless Button-Down Denim Top

Madewell

Sleeveless Button-Down Denim Top

https://www.whowhatwear.com/fashion/shopping/nordstrom-fashion

