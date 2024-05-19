These affordable Nordstrom fashion items are elite





I act as a personal stylist for my friends given my role as a fashion editor. Yes, I'm the go-to person whenever someone on my team needs help putting an outfit together or needs shopping advice. Speaking of which, a friend of mine messaged me saying she had about $200 to spend on a few new spring and summer items and she wanted my advice on what to consider for the season. Nordstrom is one of his favorite stores (it's also one of mine), so I sent him three items that I thought he would like. The items in question are modern, avant-garde, but also very versatile. As a preview, a pair of trendy capri pants (similar to the style shown above) made the list. Keep scrolling to see the items I suggested (the first three items in the edit). I've also rounded up other affordable finds I love at Nordstrom for some added inspiration. NYDJ Ami high-waisted skinny capri pants My friend is ready to try capris this season. Madewell Ribbed Boat Neck Tank Top I suggested this tank to my friend as a fresh, elevated basic, and she loved it. Opened it Tori Kitten Heeled Sandals Like I told my best friend, these sandals will go with so many outfits. REAL FASHION Smilla floral-print ruffled dress REAL FASHION Mindy loose-fitting pinstriped linen-blend blazer This linen blend blazer will add a refined touch to any look. AFRM Low-rise denim Bermuda shorts Madewell Thick leather and metal belt Madewell belts are a favorite among WWW editors. Treasure and link Mid-length bias cut skirt Wear this skirt with everything from sandals to sneakers. REAL FASHION Crew neck sweater A cute summer sweater option. CeCe Tie-waist cotton-blend skirt Schutz Arissa square toe ballet flats New ballerinas, what do you think? Opened it High-waisted linen-blend shorts Treasure and link Long pleated cotton dress Topshop Short-sleeve thick cotton sweater With the idea of ​​combining this polo shirt with matching white shorts. Free people Fall for Me Linen Blend Sleeveless Knit Top Adidas Sl 72 Rs Gender Inclusive Sneakers AREA Aphelion 51mm Octagonal Sunglasses These sunglasses look designer. Topshop Pleated Midi Skirt Love the pleated fabric here. Steve Madden Jessa low heel flip flops AFRM Pixie Pintuck Capri Jeans Another pair of capri pants before. Halogen Midi dress with batwing sleeves A black dress option for the upcoming holidays. Zella Pleated sports skort Levi's Wedgie high-rise straight jeans You can't go wrong with these jeans. Topshop Linen blend Bermuda shorts Treasure and link Cut-out shoulder cotton-blend tank top A cotton blend tank top is a must-have basic. RIVER OF THE MOON Ribbed bodice maxi dress Nordstrom Pima cotton slub V-neck T-shirt Madewell The perfect denim shorts for summer Opened it Kalani Slip-on Sandals Expensive looking slide sandals. Reformation Darla – Cowl Neck Knit Tank Top Madewell V-neck sweater in slub cotton REAL FASHION Kathy high-rise wide-leg jeans Madewell Sleeveless Button-Down Denim Top Try this top with the jeans above.

