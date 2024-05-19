Who is Nancy Tyagi? Indian influencer who sewed a 20 kg dress for her Cannes 2024 debut | Tendency





Nancy Tyagi, a fashion influencer, recently made her debut at Cannes. She wore a beautiful pink dress made from over 1,000 meters of fabric. The content creator took to Instagram to share more about her ensemble, which left many people pleasantly surprised. She revealed that the dress was not from a designer house but was her own creation. Additionally, she wrote that it took her over a month to complete her outfit. Cannes 2024: The image shows Nancy Taygi, an Indian influencer who made her debut in a dress she sewed. (Instagram/@nancytyagi___) Walking the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a first-timer seems surreal. I put my heart and soul into creating this pink dress, which took 30 days, 1,000 meters of fabric and weighs over 20kg. The journey was intense, but every moment was worth it. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. It's a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support has inspired me. Thank you from the heart! she posted. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! The fashion influencer concluded her post with photos showing her walking the prestigious red carpet. Take a look at the photos capturing her stunning outfit: Since it was shared over an hour ago, the post has collected over 1.8 lakh likes. The share also racked up tons of comments. What did Instagram users say about this post? The best thing on the Internet today, you are a star, one Instagram user praised. Nancy, this feels like a personal victory, another shared. You deserve all this, posted a third. The happiest I've been for someone I don't know personally! commented a fourth. Equal parts hard work and talent. You are legendary, Nancy. It will stay in the books, expressed a fifth. I don't know her personally, but I always feel joy seeing her on the red carpet. You've created bigger and bigger things, Nancy. God bless you. Let me tell you one more thing: there is no comparison, but I admit that you were much more handsome than Bollywood celebrities. The design, the sewn hair makeup, everything is wow. And yes, that innocent smile, wrote a sixth. Delhi-based fashion blogger Nancy Tyagi has been turning heads on Instagram with nearly 8.6 lakh followers. Known for her impressive DIY skills, Nancy regularly shares videos and photos of stunning outfits she creates from scratch. Over the years, she has even recreated iconic looks sported by celebrities around the world. What do you think of this dress created by the Indian influencer for her Cannes debut?

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one-stop destination for live scores, match stats, quizzes, polls and much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a new segment on HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders from across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Look now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Videos, Photos & Weather Updates from India & World

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/trending/cannes-2024-who-is-nancy-tyagi-indian-influencer-who-stitched-a-20-kg-dress-for-her-debut-101716021667940.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos