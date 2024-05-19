Rangers win in 13 innings with one hit per pitch





ARLINGTON – Nathaniel Lowe shrugged, almost annoyed, as a stray sinker from Angels reliever Carson Fulmer's hand hit him in the shin.

After 13 very long innings at Globe Life Field on Saturday, Lowe came to the plate for the sixth time in an effort to end it. And he did it. It just wasn't your usual way.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning after Ezequiel Duran singled and the Angels intentionally walked Corey Seager, Lowe was hit by a pitch to end the game, 3-2, in rather anticlimactic fashion . It was the Rangers' third hit-and-run in franchise history (since 1972) and first since August 16, 2016 against the Aces.

This was Lowe's fifth career plate appearance, with the last one coming on June 5, 2023 against the Cardinals.

Based on my recent success last week, I was just a little awkward. It was perfect, Lowe said jokingly, after entering the day hitting just .150/.320/.300 over his last seven games. I stood in the way of a rally, a first chance against [Angels reliever Carlos] Estvez tonight, like the first round, I don't know. I'm just in a pretty slow period, but I was on my way at the right time at the end tonight.

The last hit by hit in the Majors was former Rangers reliever Aroldis Chapman against the Mets last season.

Saturday was the Rangers' first game to reach 13 innings since another 13-inning affair on August 27, 2023 at Minnesota. The last extra innings game to exceed 13 innings was on April 12, 2015, against the Astros (14 innings).

The Rangers and Angels combined to go just 2 for 30 with runners in scoring position on Saturday. The two hits both came on the Texas side.

It's just baseball, Lowe said. You can call it great execution from the pitchers, you can call it poor execution from both offenses, great execution from both defenses. It was an equally sloppy match on both sides. It seems like there's always a southpaw from Anaheim who gets a good start against us, no matter what he does against the others. Whatever happens, we will find a solution.

Even though the game was technically interrupted, make no mistake. The main reason for the Rangers' victory was starting pitcher Jos Urea and a group of relievers.

It starts with Urea, I mean what a job he did,” manager Bruce Bochy said. It was a great match. It gives us a chance and then we had some guys who really stepped up. It was a hard-fought victory. [It was] entertaining, the things that were happening, and it's nice to come away with a win. But you'd like to do it a little easier.

It was only the third start of the season for Urea, who was thrust into the rotation following recent injuries to Dane Dunning and Nathan Eovaldi. As a reliever, Urea had posted a 4.35 ERA in 20 2/3 innings, but he looked like a different pitcher since transition.

On Saturday, he dealt six innings with just one run, keeping the Rangers in position to hit as the offensive struggles against left-handed pitching continued. Urea now has a 2.04 ERA in his three starts this season.

Rangers relievers Jose Leclerc, Jonathan Hernndez, Kirby Yates, David Robertson and Yerry Rodrguez combined for seven innings of one-rule ball behind him. The only two runs the Angels scored were two solo home runs by Jo Adell and Taylor Ward.

Rodrguez earned his first Major League victory after going two scoreless innings to close out the victory in the end. The veteran duo of Yates (0.98 ERA) and Roberston (2.28 ERA) have been nailed throughout the season, but it was especially impressive for Rodrguez and Hrnandez to step up in a close game like they did. did.

We needed it, Robertson said. We fought, and it’s not just the pitching. It's not just about hitting. We just had some sort of fight. We didn't really play good baseball as a team. We are a good team. We just couldn't put it together in no time. So it can be frustrating and guys can complain about it, but we're not worried about it. We just have to do our job and finally we changed the situation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlb.com/news/rangers-win-in-13-innings-with-walk-off-hit-by-pitch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos