Fashion
Amazon's 15 Biggest Summer Fashion Memorial Day SalesUp to 70% Off
Amazon is gearing up for its massive Memorial Day sale, but you don't have to wait until next week to take advantage. There are already sales ripe for the picking with a wide selection of summer fashion finds from some of the biggest brands with prices starting as low as $11.
Flowy dresses, breezy tops and comfy sandals are all on offer this weekend ahead of the summer holidays. Indeed, Amazon unveiled its Memorial Day Sale Section with deals galore on all the summer must-haves. And because Very simple readers love classic brands, we found great deals at Kate Spade, Dr. Scholls, Grace Karin, Gap and Tommy Hilfiger, to name a few. Despite the star-studded list, you'll stand out like a bandit with deep discounts of up to 70 percent.
Early Memorial Day Fashion Sales
- Coach Hayden Crossbody Bag$137 (instead of $195)
- Merokeety Tie-Waist T-Shirt Dress With Pockets$31 with coupon (instead of $48)
- Grace Karin Halter Ruffle Flared Midi Dress$37 (instead of $46)
- Naturalizer Bristol Heeled Sandalsfrom $47 (instead of $99)
- Gap Long Sleeve Button Front Blousefrom $22 (instead of $50)
- Anrabess Linen Blend Palazzo Trousersfrom $29 (instead of $50)
- Kate Spade Monica Satchel Bagfrom $126 (instead of $181)
- Tommy Hilfiger Puff Sleeve Smocked Midi Dressfrom $47 (instead of $130)
- Amazon Essentials Super Soft Terry Puff Sleeve Dressfrom $11 (instead of $35)
- Wiholl Short Sleeve Top$15 (instead of $23)
Grace Karin Halter Ruffle Flared Midi Dress
If you have a summer wedding on the horizon, it's time to choose a stylish and comfortable dress. Not only should the dress be elegant, but it should also be breathable, especially if the ceremony is taking place outdoors. This Grace Karin midi dress is a wonderful option made from lightweight chiffon and has a flowy fit that won't cling to your body (or sweat). If the vibrant pattern wasn't feminine enough, the dress has a ruffled halter neck, pleated bodice and tiered skirt. Shop it in eight vibrant colors, including pink, purple, and green.
Anrabess Linen Blend Palazzo Trousers
Clothes made with airy materials like cotton, viscose and linen are ideal for days outside because they let air in to essentially cool you down. These best selling palazzo pants are a great example of this, as they are designed with a soft, breathable and casual rayon and linen blend. In addition to the well-ventilated material, the pants feature an elastic drawstring waist for added comfort, a cropped hem to show off your favorite sandals, and side pockets for storing small items when you're out and about. Shoppers love the pants so much that they buy them in multiple colors, luckily they come in 16 styles.
Coach Hayden Crossbody Bag
There are several accessories on sale this weekend, including this one stylish Coach handbag It's 30 percent off right now. Made from quality grained leather with gold-tone details, the simple yet elegant design will go well with casual outfits, work outfits and even the wedding guest dress above. There's also plenty of interior space, perfect for holding your phone, headphones, and lipstick. Plus, there are built-in compartments specifically designed to hold ID, credit cards, and cash, so you can ditch the chunky wallet for the night.
These are just a few stellar discoveries you need to check out. Browse the rest ahead Memorial Day Sales on Amazon now before the business disappears.
Merokeety Tie-Waist T-Shirt Dress With Pockets
Naturalizer Bristol Heeled Sandals
Gap Long Sleeve Button Front Blouse
Kate Spade Monica Satchel Bag
Tommy Hilfiger Puff Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress
Amazon Essentials Super Soft Terry Puff Sleeve Dress
Wiholl Short Sleeve Top
Cupshe Fringed V-Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress
LouKeith Tennis Skort
Dr Scholl Time Off Sneakers
Anrabess long slit t-shirt dress
Liyohon turtleneck top
