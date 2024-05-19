How Meghan Markle's wedding dress was an act of royal rebellion

When Meghan Markle arrived at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England on May 19, 2018 to marry Prince Harry, the world got a glimpse of one of the most anticipated fashion choices of the decade. It ended months of speculation about which designer would make the most important wedding dress.

Royal wedding dresses hold a special place in fashion history, with most having influenced bridal trends in one way or another and high-profile examples ending up in museum collections, being preserved and protected against the ravages of time.

In Britain, modern royal weddings are built on a historic framework of traditions, many of which date back to the monarchy's dominant matriarch, Queen Victoria. Fiercely patriotic and well-versed in how royal star power can boost domestic industry, throughout her reign the Queen wore clothes made in Britain almost exclusively. When it came time to order her wedding dress in 1840, Victoria was no exception to this rule.

Composite image showing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their wedding day at St. George's Chapel, Windsor, May 19, 2018. The Duchess wore a Givenchy wedding dress.

Victoria's royal wedding dress is perhaps the most famous and influential of all time, credited with popularizing the fashion for brides wearing white. Before that, women wore their best dresses, whatever the color, and royal brides married in silver or gold.

Victoria's example has been followed by many royal brides after her, with very few exceptions…Meghan being one of them.

Here, News week Watch how Meghan Markle performed an act of royal rebellion with her glamorous haute couture wedding dress, as the Duchess celebrates her sixth wedding anniversary with Prince Harry on May 19.

The dress

Meghan Markle's wedding dress was an exercise in simplicity, devoid of embellishment and made from white silk with precise stitching that helped create a fluted shape as she walked down the aisle.

The dress featured an open boat neckline (on the risky side of conservative for the buttoned-up Windsors), a 16-foot silk train, and three-quarter length “bracelet” sleeves.

To accessorize, the future duchess wore a 16-foot flower-embroidered silk tulle veil, held in place by a sparkling diamond art deco tiara, which was loaned to her from Queen Elizabeth II's personal collection.

Meghan Markel and Prince Harry exit St. George's Chapel, Windsor, Berkshire, on their wedding day, May 19, 2018. The white silk wedding dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller at Givenchy.

Paris on London

Although Meghan looked every bit a princess as she walked through St. George's Chapel to the high altar, meeting King Charles halfway, her choice of designer for her wedding dress was bold and rebellious. This reassured Meghan in the idea that she would not bend to all the whims of the monarchy, tradition or not.

Instead of following Victoria's lead in bringing in a British designer, followed not only by Princess Kate but also by Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan instead looked across the Channel to France – Paris, to be exact.

There have been months of speculation that the Queen's favorite designer, Stewart Parvin; Princess Diana's favorite, Catherine Walker & Co.; or Princess Kate's favorite house of Alexander McQueen would make the dress (all local British talent). However, Meghan got out of her car at the chapel, it was announced that her dress had been made in the Givenchy workshop in Paris.

The brand, founded by Hubert de Givenchy in 1952, was made famous by Audrey Hepburn and became synonymous with Hollywood glamour. This suited Meghan, an actress, then.

For her, choosing a French brand was a potentially controversial decision. Not only would a British company not benefit from the good international PR that designing the wedding dress would bring, but it also meant that the huge amount of money it would cost to create it would not benefit the economy British.

Despite this, Meghan gave a nod to patriotism for her husband's country, with Givenchy's creative director being British-born Clare Waight Keller.

This nod, but not abandon, to tradition has become indicative of Meghan's relationship with the monarchy since her marriage.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding outfits are on display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, June 13, 2019. Her dress was made in the Givenchy house workshop in Paris.

Meghan's haute couture wedding dress was accessorized with a veil embroidered with all the floral emblems of the Commonwealth countries. But most importantly, she was not forgotten that day, as the California poppy, the state flower of the place where she was born and raised, was placed alongside them.

Meghan's appearance on her wedding day, from dress to veil, tiara to makeup, was widely praised by the fashion press, and few objections were raised to her small act of sartorial rebellion.

The Givenchy dress was displayed at Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, during summer exhibitions. Thousands of tourists came to see this dress whose international craftsmanship will now forever be part of British fashion history.

