Mara Hoffman to suspend her fashion business after 24 years

After 24 years in business, Mara Hoffman has decided to take a break and the spring 2024 collection will be the company's last for the moment.

Hoffman sent an email Sunday noting that the pause would give him “space to reset and redirect” [her] vision and energy towards other creative outlets. She said the brand will sell this final collection and existing pieces until it has sold everything.

Hoffman said she has immense gratitude for the experience of running the company for as long as she has. “It’s just been amazing and it’s made me who I am,” Hoffman said.

“I will forever remain an advocate and supporter of the tireless work done by the exceptional people working in this space. Those who are fighting for a new version,” she added.

Hoffman founded his eponymous brand in 2000 after graduating from Parsons School of Design. As president and creative director of her privately held company, her approach has focused on sustainable materials, processes and production to enhance and extend the life of each garment. In 2023, Hoffman received the CFDA Environmental Sustainability Award.

In her letter she wrote: “Anyone working in this sector, particularly in the sustainability movement, is aware that it has been far from easy on many levels. We have been fighting for a long time to make this vision and model work in an industry that I believe in its heart wants to heal and become better. But ultimately, its structure is archaic and was never built to put the Earth and its people first. It’s no secret: its success is always doomed to harm…”

She said that even if she chooses to redirect her involvement, “I remain hopeful that there is potential for positive change.”

“Knowing that there are so many incredible people working on new systems, technologies and legislation, we have a chance to make this happen,” she said. Hoffman added that putting the business on hold was one of the hardest and most important decisions she has ever made. She said she was looking forward to resting for a while and then welcoming “beautiful new invitations into my life.”

Hoffman could not be reached for further comment.