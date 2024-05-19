/ Saudi Arabia's first-ever swimwear fashion show at Red Sea Fashion Week makes history. Check out the photos inside





Published on May 19, 2024 at 8:08 p.m. IST Saudi Arabia hosted the first Red Sea Fashion Week, during which, on the second day, a historic first-ever swimwear fashion show was held. Check out the photos. …Learn more /



Published on May 19, 2024 at 8:08 p.m. IST Saudi Arabia recently experienced a historic milestone on the second day of Red Sea Fashion Week, when models walked the ramp in swimsuits. The event featured designers showcasing their latest swimwear collection during a poolside show. This is a groundbreaking deal as the country is known for its conservative dress codes. Keep scrolling to see photos from the show. (Instagram) /



Published on May 19, 2024 at 8:08 p.m. IST On the second day of Red Sea Fashion Week, Moroccan designer Yasmina Qanzal and designer brands Sara Altwaim and Eau Swimwear presented their collections. While Yasmina's show highlighted fabrics and colors, Sara Altwaim's showed models in dresses embroidered with lace and silhouettes slit up to the thighs. At the Eau show, models donned one-piece swimsuits in shades of red, pink, green and blue. (Instagram) /



Published on May 19, 2024 at 8:08 p.m. IST Most models wore swimsuits that exposed their shoulders, some had partially exposed midriffs, and others featured plunging necklines with figure-hugging silhouettes. (Instagram) /



Published on May 19, 2024 at 8:08 p.m. IST Aside from colorful swimsuits and sleek silhouettes, Eau models also wore stunning accessories with their runway looks, including strappy stilettos, straw bags perfect for a beach getaway, sunglasses sun, scarves and pareos. (Instagram) /



Published on May 19, 2024 at 8:08 p.m. IST This is the first time that Saudi Arabia is hosting Red Sea Fashion Week. It began on Thursday on the island of Ummahat, promising three days of style and glamor at the St Regis Red Sea Resort. (Instagram) /



Published on May 19, 2024 at 8:08 p.m. IST Meanwhile, Prince Mohammed, who became first in line to the throne in 2017, launched a series of dramatic social reforms to soften Saudi Arabia's image around the world. (Instagram) /



Published on May 19, 2024 at 8:08 p.m. IST According to AFP, changes introduced by Prince Mohammed include sidelining baton-wielding religious police, reintroducing cinemas and organizing mixed music festivals. They have coincided with increased repression targeting dissent, particularly from conservative clerics who might protest such measures. (Instagram)

