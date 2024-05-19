Naomi Campbell wears a Loewe cut-out satin dress at the Women in Cinema gala

Naomi Campbell walked the carpet in Loewe at the Red Sea International Film Festival's Women in Cinema gala on Saturday in Cannes.

The model wore a pale turquoise dress from the brand's fall 2024 collection, which featured a high neckline, bodice cutouts and a belted waist. Campbell accessorized with Gianvito Rossi pumps and Pasquale Bruni jewelry.

Hairstylist Rio Sreedharan styled Campbell's highlighted brown tresses into an updo with bangs, while makeup artist Angloma gave her a coral blush and glossy lip.

Image designer Law Roach, best known for working with Zendaya, styled Campbell for the occasion. He also curated a vintage Chanel look for the model on Wednesday, when she attended the premiere of “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Campbell's Chanel dress featured strips of mesh cutouts and beaded straps. She initially wore it on the catwalk during the French brand's couture presentation in fall 1996.

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” is the prequel to the 2015 Academy Award-winning film “Mad Max: Fury Road” from director George Miller. The film follows Furiosa's vengeful fight to return home after being kidnapped by a horde of bikers. The film hits theaters on May 24.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 14 to 25. “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig is president of the jury for this year’s festival, which is taking place in the south of France. Several high-profile premieres, including “Megalopolis” by Francis Ford Coppola and “Furiosa” with Anya Taylor-Joy, are expected, while Meryl Streep will receive an honorary Palme d'Or.

