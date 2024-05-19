Brooklyn accessories designer dead, NYPD investigating





New York police are investigating the death of independent accessories designer Svitlana Indelicato, who sold her designs on Etsy and through social media. The 50-year-old woman was found Thursday morning after police responded to a 911 call that had been made from her home in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. After receiving that call at 5:05 a.m., officers found her “unresponsive and unresponsive with neck trauma,” according to an NYPD spokesperson. EMS responded to the address of 1608 86th Street and pronounced Indelicato deceased at the scene. No arrests have been made and the investigation continues, according to the NYPD spokesperson. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. Representatives for the office were not immediately available Saturday to comment on the status of the autopsy. For over 15 years, Indelicato has sold its scarves, bags and other accessories online through two Etsy stores called VitalTemptation and ScarfObsession. On her LinkedIn page, the designer said she works with wool, silk and other natural fibers “using very unique and almost forgotten techniques” when creating her designs. She once explained online: “I use felting which is an ancient textile art, where the manipulation of wool, [and using] warm soapy water and rolling, squeezing and rubbing creates a very special unique piece. A media request emailed to ScarfObsession was not returned Saturday afternoon. Indelicato described VitalTemptation as “free-spirited bohemian leather goods for life” made in the United States. With 3,734 sales, the brand is identified as a “star seller”, as is ScarfObsession, which more than quadrupled its sales – 15,877. ScarfObsession specializes in scarves, pashminas, luxury hair accessories and bags. Indelicato also flagged her designs on Instagram with the tagline “Looking for ways to spruce up your scarf collection? » She also sold her designs on Pinterest and two Facebook pages, where she also posted videos of her pashminas and gave tips such as “When it comes to matching colors with red brick, you can never make a mistake by selecting neutral shades like white, beige and gray. The use of these shades helps produce a unified appearance by neutralizing the effect of the heat inherent in the brick. What color would you pair with brick red? As of May 12, two murders had been reported this year in District 62, where Indelicato lived, according to NYPD data. Last year, a case was reported in the police station.

