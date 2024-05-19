Surrealist outfits and fashion designers at the Pompidou gala





SUR-REALITY CHECK: Daniel Roseberry, who put ears and noses on the accessories he designed for Schiaparelli, tried his hand at table dressing by designing a menu and even a dessert with a quirky face centered on a fishbone nose. The occasion was the annual gala of the Friends of the Center Pompidou last week, which had a surrealist theme. After giving a speech in her keyhole Schiaparelli dress, Floriane de Saint Pierre, president of the association, went to her table, christened “Elsa” and dressed by Roseberry in a shocking centerpiece: a woman golden at rest in the middle of assorted greenery. Farida Khelfa and Daniel Roseberry. Luc Castel Naming the tables after artists or surrealist artworks instead of assigning numbers made it difficult for guests to find their settings, but it was a good excuse to admire the exceptional art collections – and the wacky interpretations of the dress code: surreal black – tie. There was a man with a Dalí-style mustache and a dripping clock painted on his face, and another with thin chopsticks instead of a pocket square. Wolfgang Tillmans wrapped bubble wrap and tape around his neck to transform himself into a ready-made. Simon Porte Jacquemus had stripes on his shirt, tie and blazer, and was in conversation with Tina Kunakey. The French designer recently became the father of Mia and Sun. “They're sleeping at home,” he said, his voice full of relief. Tina Kunakey and Simon Porte Jacquemus Luc Castel The annual event raises money for acquisitions and a hardback book details 200 recent acquisitions. Luxury houses Cartier, Delvaux, Diptyque, Versace, Jacquemus, Chanel and Dior all took their place at the sprawling event. Guests also had difficulty decoding the menu, which had to be read via one of the round mirrors used for table setting, with the forks placed upside down. Consider this preparation for the major exhibition “Surrealism First and Always,” scheduled to open at the Pompidou Museum in September. Wolfgang Tillmans Luc Castel

