Selena Gomez's black velvet dress deserves a standing ovation





Kristy Sparrow “Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commissions or revenue from certain articles through these links.” Selena Gomez it's feeling all the love Cannes film festival. At the start of his latest film, Emilia Prez, Gomez hit the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder Saint Laurent dress. The actor looked every bit like a Hollywood starlet in a black velvet column dress, featuring a draped white satin neckline that wrapped elegantly around her shoulders. With the help of stylist Erin Walsh, Gomez amped up the classic movie star feel of her ensemble with an intricate diamond necklace, along with Bulgari diamond drop earrings. She also carried a small black clutch. SAMEER AL-DOUMY THE Only murders in the building The star looked radiant on the red carpet, thanks to a combination of her palpable enthusiasm and dazzling glamour. She opted for a minimal, matte beauty look that included a pair of fluttery false eyelashes and a simple nude lip. Her black hair was tied into a high, glossy ponytail with curtain bangs, while she also debuted a bright red manicure to pop with her black and white ensemble. According to Variety And Deadline the singer and actress broke down in tears later in the day as her film Emilia Prez received a standing ovation lasting 11 minutes. Media also reported that Gomez's co-stars in the new film, Zoe Saldaa and Dgar Ramrez, shared a hug in reaction to the crowd standing and applauding, while director Jacques Audiard waved his hat from the balcony where he was seated. Dominique Charriau On Sunday, the actors attended a photocall together, where Gomez once again stole the show. She looked incredible in an off-the-shoulder red dress, adorned with multi-dimensional roses across the bust. The actor completed the A-line dress with matching red heels and diamond-encrusted silver hoops, as well as smokey brown eyeshadow and matte nude lips. She wore her hair down in a bouncy lock with a deep side part. In Emilia Prez, Gomez plays the wife of the fearsome drug cartel boss Manitas (played by Spanish actress Karla Sofa Gascn) who seeks lawyer Rita (Saldaa) to help him carry out a secret drug-change operation. sex to become a woman as he nears retirement from the industry. By Variety the film is divided into four acts and also features original songs performed by the cast throughout. You might also like

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aol.com/selena-gomezs-black-velvet-dress-160100160.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos