Need a new cologne or perfume? Ask a teenager.





During a recent trip to Sephora, 11-year-old Lincoln Rivera asked his mother for a $125 Yves Saint Laurent eau de parfum spray. He also covets the perfumes of Jean Paul Gaultier, whose animated film Megamind he discovered, and of Paco Rabanne (some of his cologne bottles are shaped like robots). I feel good about the way I smell, said Lincoln, a fifth-grader from Westchester County, New York, whose olfactory experimentation has so far been limited to deodorant. But I could smell even better. Abby Rivera, Lincoln's mother, initially thought designer perfumes seemed over the top for her son to wear to elementary school. She was surprised by his sudden interest until she learned that some of his hockey teammates had also asked their parents for a high-end cologne.

It's like a status thing right now, they all want it, she said. Just like girls want premium skin and body care, this is like the boys' version. Teenagers have long turned to mists and sprays to quell the first flushes of puberty, but some even younger teens whose parents have money, that is, are now passionate about the waters of Designer colognes priced in the hundreds of dollars. Teens' annual spending on perfume increased 26% in the year ending in March, according to a half-yearly survey of young people's spending habits by investment bank Piper Sandler. Axe, Old Spice and Bath & Body Works fell in its ranking of teens' favorite perfume brands, while luxury brands including Valentino and Jean Paul Gaultier climbed.

It's not just about flaunting the high price of a cologne: young enthusiasts say that cultivating an air of sophistication is what sets boys apart from slightly older boys. Using terminology they absorb online, college students discuss high-end perfumes at sleepovers the same way sommeliers might analyze wine.

Jean Paul Gaultier's Le Male perfume has a very nice honey note, said Luke Benson, a 14-year-old who lives in Orlando, Florida. Tom Ford Noir Extreme, on the other hand, is much spicier and a bit spicier. darker. Other young perfume lovers use vocabulary like sillage, a French term for the persistence of a scent, and dissect the pros and cons of different formulations. Too much alcohol smells very strong and burns the nose, said Easton, a 12-year-old from Oklahoma. He and his 10-year-old brother, Bentley, use their father's collection of more than 70 colognes to create perfume-of-the-day videos for an account run by their parents on TikTok. In a video, Bentley, who is in the fourth grade, is holding a bottle of Invictus victory elixir worth $100. This one has notes of vanilla, caramel and tonka, he says, referring to a South American legume. Dollars and perfumes Tween hygiene has become much more elaborate than applying deodorant before gym class. Preteen girls have recently makes headlines to look for high-end creams and serums, sometimes with anti-aging ingredients aimed at adults. Hannah Glover, a middle school fitness teacher in Bluffton, South Carolina, was shocked by how quickly adult-use cosmetics took hold among her 11- to 15-year-old students. Boys in her class bring bottles of Gucci, Dior and Yves Saint Laurent cologne to school and show them to their classmates, she said, while girls are obsessed with products for lips and Sol De Janeiro Moisturizers.

Giving an 11-year-old a $160 bottle of cologne or a $40 lip gloss blows my mind, Ms. Glover, 27, said. When I was in middle school we had Sweet Pea and Cucumber from Bath & Body Works. Young shoppers in Cologne are trying free samples at stores like Macys, Ulta and Sephora, or slurping down their parents' spritzes. Those who can afford it spend their money on cologne or ask loved ones for bottles as birthday gifts. Logan, a 14-year-old in Chicago, started investing his bar mitzvah money into a cologne collection about six months ago. Perfumes boost his self-esteem, he said, especially a nearly $300 bottle of Tom Fords Tobacco Vanille, which he considers his signature scent. He doesn't mind designer perfume dupes, but he's not really drawn to the mainstream brands that captivated previous generations. I don't think I've ever smelled Axe, said Logan, who has brown hair and braces. Logan's mother, Jamie, is impressed by the depth of her son's knowledge. But we also talk about how things can get out of control, that we have limited funds and can't get new ones every week, she said.

The perfume category, which attracted approximately $70 billion in sales The year 2022, according to a McKinsey report, is full of designer brands and niche brands competing to capture the nostrils of an ever-younger clientele. While men once stuck to a favorite scent for years or even decades, Gen Z customers are more likely to shop around, said Korinne Wolfmeyer, senior research analyst for Piper Sandler and author of its report on adolescent spending.

This could make brands even more eager to appear on potential customers' radar as quickly as possible. If that brand can get a foothold early, or even develop a little loyalty, it's easier for them than if they tried to capture that consumer when they're maybe 20 years old, Ms. Wolfmeyer said. Men's perfume was a relatively discreet hygienic product until the 1970s, when Paco Rabannes Pour Homme helped reframe cologne as a fashion statement, said Paul Austin, founder of a perfume and clothing agency. brand, Austin Advisory Group. The fashionable colognes that followed Davidoff Cool Water and Drakkar Noir in the 1980s, Acqua di Gio and CK One in the 1990s were still primarily aimed at customers in their 20s and 30s, Mr. Austin said. The introduction of Ax body spray in 2002 attracted an even younger crowd to the category, and soon teens were spritzing themselves with products from Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret, as well as a particularly potent scent from Abercrombie & Fitch. What we see now is, I'm sure, partly formed by what Ax did to open the door, Mr. Austin said.

Today, teenage buyers seem to be developing a more expensive taste. At Sephora and Ulta, high-end fragrances are gaining popularity among younger shoppers, according to executives at both companies. Quincy Dickerson, fragrance department manager at Nordstrom in Manhattan, said she had never seen so many prepubescent boys crowding the designer perfume exhibit before this year.

Ms. Dickerson said she had to replace the tester bottle of Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixir ($152) several times because groups of preteens kept stealing it. Even if it smells like grandpa, they come for it because of TikTok, Ms. Dickerson said. Smellmaxxing When asked why middle schoolers suddenly developed a nose for Dior, almost every teenager, researcher and merchandising expert gave the same answer: TikTok. On the platform, influencers offer advice for smellmaxxingor improve your musk, and recommend perfumes to practice, a romantic date And middle school. Social media and TikTok make people want to be more grown-up, said Luke, 14. Young shoppers are taking inspiration from influencers like Jeremy Fragrance, a passionate German who has 8.8 million followers on the platform. Usually dressed in an all-white outfit and a Rolex, he shows off his Ferrari and sniff her Fans guess what perfumes they wear. Bleu de Chanel, obviously, it said one. Other perfume influencers are teenagers themselves. Tristan Rodriguez, a 15-year-old from Litchfield Park, Arizona, recommends citrus scents when his followers take math tests, and peppery scents when they go on dates. He was inspired by Jeremy Fragrance, he said in an interview, and is now known for posting exaggerated, sometimes emotional responses to certain perfumes.

It's lavender, fresh, a duvet, sheets, he says in a video, taking a whiff of Bond No. 9's Noho Nights ($420 for just over three ounces). Wow, this is going to be good for the ladies, that's for sure.

Jatin Arora, a high school student from Winnipeg, Canada, shares daily reviews with over a million followers on his TikTok account, TheCologneBoy. In an interview, Mr. Arora, 18, said he had been interested in colognes since childhood because he saw adults wearing them. He shoots the videos in his bedroom, in front of a wall of nearly 400 bottles of cologne, many of which he was given for free by brands. He sometimes feels conflicted about how many young people make purchases (or ask their parents to) based on his recommendations. I mean, I'm a kid, I'm still learning, he said. But whatever knowledge I have, I do my best to help them.

Some parents and teachers wonder about the suitability of these products for a young audience. Teenagers are particularly fond of the packaging of Kilian's Anges Share, which resembles a glass of cognac, and of Le Male, a muscular torso with broad shoulders and a rounded crotch. They make it so sexy, said Ms. Glover, the middle school teacher, and one 11-year-old girl is like, I want to wear that to school. These concerns don't seem to be shared by teens, who see colognes as a way to express maturity, status, or something other than BO.

Matt Martocci, who lives in Parsippany, New Jersey, asked for a bottle of Dior Sauvage as a Christmas present when he was 12 years old. Now 15, he shares spritzes of the niche Xerjoff Erba Gold cologne with his friends. (The top note is very peachy.) If you smell really good or you smell really bad, it can make or break a situation, Matt said. What kind of situation? Like talking to a girl, or something. Matt even picks out perfumes for his mother, Lora, who appreciates that this hobby helps her son feel good. She is willing to contribute within reason. I'll ask for things for Christmas, and I'll say, Matt, that's a little high-end, she said. Could we do a little more housework?

